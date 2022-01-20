New Nintendo Switch System Update Released

A new system update is now available for the Nintendo Switch hardware, bringing it up to version 13.2.1. Unfortunately, Nintendo hasn’t provided users with very much in the way of details. Patch notes from the company’s official website simply state that Switch has been given “general system stability improvements to enhance the user’s experience.” In other words, users shouldn’t expect to see any drastic changes after they’ve completed the update! At the end of the day, these smaller updates can be a little bit disappointing, but hopefully it will result in the system running smoother for players.

The fifth anniversary of the Switch hardware is quickly approaching, so it’s pretty unlikely we’ll see any drastic changes, at this point. Throughout the console’s lifespan, fans have been hoping to see the type of themed backgrounds that were available on the 3DS, but that hasn’t come to pass. Nintendo’s dual-screened handheld allowed players to purchase themes based on a number of beloved franchises, including Mario, Pokemon, Sonic the Hedgehog, and more. In the Switch era, fans have been left with just black and white options, leaving little room for customization. It’s not a huge deal, but adding the option would certainly make a lot of fans happy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, the home screen doesn’t really matter all that much, in the grand scheme of things! Switch has been a massive success for Nintendo since the system’s release in 2017, and it continues to capture the attention of new audiences. This year will see the release of a number of major exclusives for the console, including Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Bayonetta 3, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Splatoon 3, and the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. This week will also see the release of Banjo-Kazooie on Nintendo Switch Online’s Nintendo 64 app, which should come as exciting news for fans of the Rare game.

Today’s update might not be too exciting, but it’s only January and it looks like 2022 will have quite a bit for Nintendo fans to be excited about. Hopefully, there will be much more to come throughout the year!

What kind of updates would you like to see on Nintendo Switch? Are you disappointed the console never got themes? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!