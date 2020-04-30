Nintendo Switch Update 10.0.2 Now Live, Patch Notes Revealed

Tonight, Nintendo pushed a surprise new update for the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch Lite. And as you could tell by the download size and time, it's not a very big update, which is par the course for interval updates like this one. That said, if you're looking for the patch notes for said update, you've come to the right place.

According to the patch notes released by Nintendo, the update comes packing general system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience. Included in this is a fix for the issues caused by the 10.0.0 and 10.0.1 updates, such as the issue where Nintendo Switch Pro Controllers were not working properly.

Below, you can view the full patch notes -- which are pretty brief -- courtesy of Nintendo:

Patch Notes:

General system stability improvements to enhance the user’s experience, including a solution for the following: We have fixed an issue where a Nintendo Switch console with system menu version 10.0.0 or 10.0.1 does not set up a new Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, sometimes causing incorrect joystick control.



If there's more to this update, Nintendo doesn't disclose it. These are the complete patch notes provided. However, Nintendo has never been super forthcoming with patch notes, which is to say there's possibly more to this update.

