Pokemon Sword and Shield Max Raid Battle Update

Max Raid Battles have been one of the more interesting additions featured in Pokemon Sword and Shield. Max Raid Battles pit trainers against massive (and high level) Dynamax Pokemon found in the Wild Area. Since the release of Sword and Shield last fall, The Pokemon Company has periodically changed up the creatures that trainers can find appearing in Max Raid Battles. Today, The Pokemon Company announced the latest batch that has been added: Dragapult, Excadrill, Togekiss, Tyranitar, and Whimsicott. Additionally, Pokemon Sword players will find the Water-type Wash Rotom in Raid Battles, while Shield players will find the Fire-type Heat Rotom.

Prior to this change, Charizard, Copperajah, Duraludon, and Garbodor could be found in Max Raid Battles. While this new assemblage of Pokemon might seem a bit odd, there is a particular theme that unites them: these are Pokemon that have become popular among competitive Pokemon players. As such, players that might not be into the competitive scene can get a better idea on how to build some of the best teams, using some of the most powerful Pokemon currently available in Sword and Shield.

In order to participate in a Max Raid Battle, players must head to the Wild Area, and search out the pillar of light shining from one of the Pokemon dens found throughout. During Max Raid Battles, players are teamed up with three other players online (or three AI bots), and the four must work together to defeat the Dynamax Pokemon.

Need to round out your team for the upcoming 2020 International Challenge May? Competitive favorites like Togekiss and Wash Rotom will be appearing in Max Raid Battles until May 13! Get ready to raid and win: https://t.co/Y4wCOy5UZ7 pic.twitter.com/xo9cYtHSXo — Play Pokémon (@playpokemon) April 28, 2020

Those that have participated in Raids in Pokemon Go will find that they are somewhat similar, without the requirement of being in physical range of a Pokemon Gym. Niantic recently loosened that particular requirement with the introduction of Remote Raid battles, however. As such, now players of both Pokemon Go and Pokemon Sword and Shield can enjoy Raids from home.

Pokemon Sword and Shield is currently available exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

