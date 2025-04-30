New Nintendo Switch Update Helps You Trade or Sell Your System

Nintendo Switch 2 is just a few weeks away from launch, and it’s no secret that many people plan to sell or trade their current system to help offset the cost. The problem is, usually you have to wait until the new system is out so you don’t lose your valuable save data. It seems Nintendo has thought of that, as a new Switch system update was released, bringing the console up to version 20.0.0. This update adds a system transfer option that can be used when Switch 2 is released. However, users planning on getting rid of their current Switch early can also use it to transfer their data to a dedicated server right now.

“For users that will lose access to their Nintendo Switch before receiving their Nintendo Switch 2, there is an option to upload system transfer data to a dedicated server which can then be retrieved on their Nintendo Switch 2. After you upload your system transfer data to the dedicated server, the Nintendo Switch system will be initialized to factory settings, so only perform this transfer if you’ll be able to complete the transfer on Nintendo Switch 2,” Nintendo’s website reads.

if you want to keep your save data for switch games like breath of the wild, this option will help

This option will basically wipe everything off of your current system, so it really is the perfect option if you’re planning to sell off your Switch. However, anyone planning on keeping the system through launch day or later will want to hold off and use the standard transfer tool. This is a really nice option, and it seems like it will help make it easier for anyone that wants to offset the financial burden of upgrading. It costs a lot of money to buy a new video game system, and Nintendo Switch 2 is no exception. Making it easier to sell or trade the current Switch might convince some people to upgrade a little earlier than they were planning!

Those aren’t the only changes that came about as a result of system update 20.0.0. Nintendo has also added support for Virtual Game Cards and the GameShare option. Virtual Game Cards are a new option that allows players to lend digital games and DLC to other Switch consoles in the same Nintendo Account family. Users can now lend out digital games to other Switch consoles in a manner similar to lending out a physical game card. As for GameShare, this option will allow for multiplayer gaming with a single copy of a game and a Nintendo Switch 2. This will work for several existing Switch games like Super Mario Bros. Wonder, as well as select Switch 2 games like Split Fiction.

This new update for Nintendo Switch shows how quickly the current era is coming to a close. After more than eight years on the market, Nintendo’s next system is almost here, ushering in new features, as well as better graphics and performance. We’ll have to wait to see if Nintendo can successfully get many of its current users to upgrade, but we’ll have a better idea how things are going when Switch 2 launches on June 5th.

