Nintendo Switch 2’s GameShare Feature Can Stream New Games to the Original Switch

During the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct earlier this month, a new feature called GameShare was revealed. Basically, this feature will allow players to share certain games with other users that don’t have a copy of the game. On the surface, the feature sounds a lot like download play on past systems like the Game Boy Advance, but it seems this is a little more robust than Nintendo let on. According to EA, GameShare will be used in the Switch 2 version of Split Fiction, but the other player doesn’t have to own the new console to take advantage.

“GameShare will enable Nintendo Switch 2 owners to invite another player to play together over a local wireless connection using just one copy of the game. This ‘other player’ can be not only a Nintendo Switch 2 owner but a Nintendo Switch owner as well,” EA’s official website reads.

split fiction has been announced for nintendo switch 2, but won’t release on the original system

In the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, Nintendo showed GameShare on the new console streaming games to the original Switch and Switch Lite. However, the games that were shown using this feature were existing Switch titles, including Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury and Clubhouse Games. Since Split Fiction is not coming to the original Switch, this is the first confirmation that Switch 2 exclusive games can be streamed over to the current system. This will open up a lot of possibilities for the future, and it will be interesting to see which titles take advantage of this option.

At this time, Split Fiction is the only confirmed game that will allow GameShare with the original Switch. Hopefully we’ll see that list grow a lot bigger over time, because it sounds very promising. Chances are, not everyone is going to be able to upgrade to Nintendo Switch 2 right away. However, there have been more than 150 million Switch units sold worldwide, so this is going to allow more players to participate in multiplayer games locally. It also makes the Switch 2 version of Split Fiction a more compelling option than it might have been at launch.

As Nintendo Switch 2’s June 5th release date draws closer, we’ll likely learn a lot more about what the system can do, and what games take advantage of the new features. Just because Split Fiction takes advantage of GameShare, it doesn’t mean we’ll see it in something as big as Mario Kart World, but there’s really no way of knowing right now. Either way, this news has made GameShare a bit more interesting than it was before. This is clearly a feature that Nintendo hasn’t gone into a lot of depth on, so hopefully that will change ahead of launch.

