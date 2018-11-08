Nintendo Switch YouTube App Now Live

After earlier rumors that YouTube would be the next entertainment app to launch on the Nintendo Switch alongside Hulu, the newest arrival is finally a reality!

YouTube arriving on the hybrid console from Nintendo is big news – especially since the portability of the Switch being such a high selling point. Now you can watch cat videos to your heart’s content, or Diablo III builds on the go since the Blizzard title is now available as well.

Kick back and relax with @YouTube on your #NintendoSwitch. Enjoy entertainment like music videos and shows, plus gaming livestreams, how-to guides and much more. YouTube is now available to download from Nintendo #eShop. 📹: //t.co/Ss2eDTbId8 pic.twitter.com/kaKn8zXDgc — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) November 8, 2018

The full YouTube library is available, much like how the app works on mobile devices. It works both in the handheld and the docked positions. For those that already have a Google account, you can also sign in to access all of your subscriptions and have access to the recommendation feed as well. Now to just get Netflix on the handheld as well…

The Nintendo Switch YouTube app is now available to download in the eShop here.

In other Nintendo news, the team over at the Big N has also revealed their line-up for downloads this week:

SNK 40th ANNIVERSARY COLLECTION – 2018 marks the 40thanniversary of the game studio SNK. To celebrate this milestone, a variety of classic arcade games from SNK’s golden age are coming back together in one anthology on the Nintendo Switch system. SNK 40th ANNIVERSARY COLLECTION is packed full of retro games and a treasure trove of features. The SNK 40th ANNIVERSARY COLLECTION game will be available Nov. 13.

Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! (Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch): Enjoy the cult classic arcade rhythm game from Japan in the comfort of your own home. Play to the beat of your own drum with a wide variety of new songs, and challenge your friends to prove who has the best taiko skills. Unlock beloved characters to help you on your journey to become a legendary taiko drummer.

Crashlands – You play as Flux Dabes, a galactic delivery truck driver whose latest shipment gets interrupted by a megalomaniacal alien named “Hewgodooko” who tears her ship to pieces looking for useful tech. Crashlanded on Woanope, you must fight, tame, craft, quest, bossfight and adventure your way to domination of all the things so that you and JuiceBox, your trusty sidekick/supervisor/robotic cargo palette, can send a message to the Bureau of Shipping and get those packages delivered.

Metroid, Mighty Bomb Jack, and Twinbee are also arriving next week with the Nintendo Switch Online service for those retro feels.