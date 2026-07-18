New First-Person Shooter Is Free for Some Nintendo Switch 2 Owners

A new Nintendo Switch 2 game is free for some Switch 2 owners. The game in question is a first-person shooter and originally a 2025 release from Nightdive Studios. However, at launch, the first-person shooter game was not available on Nintendo Switch 2. Now that has changed, as the Washington-based studio has brought the 2025 game to Nintendo Switch 2, and anyone who previously purchased the game on Switch will be able to upgrade to the Switch 2 version for free.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As Nintendo Switch 2 owners will know, many developers and publishers don’t include any upgrade path for Nintendo Switch 2 owners, while some do include an upgrade path, but lock it behind a small purchase. It’s not incredibly common for there to be an upgrade path and for it to be free, but this is the case with Nightdive Studios’ Outlaws + Handful of Missions: Remaster. For those who do not recognize this name, it is a 2025 remaster of a 1997 first-person shooter originally released by LucasArts. Back in 1997, the cult classic was notably only on PC, so last year was noteworthy for console users because it was the first time they got their hands on it. Meanwhile, this new Nintendo Switch 2 release was actually a surprise stealth release.

Play video

A 1997 Cult Classic

The original Outlaws game notably earned a 79 on GameRankings back in the day, a very solid score, but it ended up being overlooked because of all the landmark first-person shooters coming out at this time. In particular, it was released alongside Quake, which was not good for comparisons. That said, whether you have boomer shooter nostalgia or not, the fact is that most first-person shooters from the late 1990s still hold up, and Outlaws is no exception. Meanwhile, this remaster makes it hold up even better.

Incidentally, the remaster has the same Metacritic score as the original game, which is 79. Its user scores, meanwhile, are better than this. To this end, on Steam, after 221 user reviews, it has a 91% approval rating. There are no user reviews on the Nintendo eShop, so we don’t know what Switch and now Switch 2 users think of it. We do know that no matter which version you are buying, it costs $30.

Those who decide to check out this remastered classic now that it is on Nintendo Switch 2 won’t find a physical version. It only exists on the Nintendo eShop. Meanwhile, be prepared to sit down with the first-person shooter for nine to twelve hours, on average, and depending on playstyle and completion rate.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to hop into the comment section with your thoughts, or jump over to the ComicBook Forum, where all types of video game conversations are happening.