Nintendo Comments About Netflix on Switch

It’s been a busy week for Nintendo, with its E3 showcase jam-packed with all sorts of reveals, including more details on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as well as favorites like Fortnite, Killer Queen Black and Dragon Ball FighterZ. But there are still some fans out there that can’t help but wonder…when will we be able to view Netflix on Nintendo’s system?

We’ve seen Netflix released in the past for the Wii, Wii U and Nintendo 3DS, so it’s only a matter of time. But Reggie Fils-Aime, president of Nintendo of America, addressed the matter straight from the E3 show floor last week while speaking with Fox Business.

The video can be seen above, with the Netflix question popping up around the 4:46 mark. It’s all worth watching, but the answer surrounding the streaming service is probably going to be worth noting the most.

Fils-Aime said, “For those types of questions, we have to refer you to the folks at Netflix.” But then he added, “What we said when we launched Nintendo Switch was that we wanted to have a gaming-first platform and that’s what we’ve created. And that’s what enabled us in the first 12 months in the United States to be the best-selling home console in the history of video games.

“Right now, we enable Hulu on the platform, we’ve said that other services will come in due time. For us, we want to make sure that continue driving the install base for Nintendo Switch, continue to have great games for the platform.”

He concluded, “In terms of what’s next on the streaming side, you’re gonna have to talk to those individual providers in terms of where they stand and what they’re working on.”

So there’s no definitive answer in terms of when we’ll see Netflix pop up, but it does sound it’s something of interest between the channel and Nintendo.

There was a listing that popped up over on Best Buy a few days ago, suggesting that the streaming service was finally set to debut. But that turned out to be an error, at least for the time being. Fingers crossed we won’t have to wait much longer.