Nintendo Switch Leak Reveals Unexpected Return of 2008 Wii Classic

A new leak has revealed that a 2008 Wii and DS classic is returning this year with a Nintendo Switch release. In the year 2008, gamers were treated to the likes of Grand Theft Auto IV, Fallout 3, Gears of War 2, Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots, Super Smash Bros. Brawl, Persona 4, Fable 2, Call of Duty: World at War, Dead Space, Left 4 Dead, LittleBigPlanet, Mirror’s Edge, Mario Kart Wii, Pokemon Platinum, Braid, Rock Band 2, Burnout Paradise, God of War: Chains of Olympus, Okami, Saints Row 2, World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King, and Far Cry 2. There are more great games that came out that year, but the point is it was a very busy year. In fact, 2008 is one of the best years in gaming history. As a result, many games were overlooked and missed by the majority of gamers.

If you were gaming on the Nintendo DS or Nintendo Wii in 2008 though, there is a decent chance that in addition to many of the games above, you checked out MySims. If you did, and enjoyed the EA Redwood Shores game back in the day, you’ll be happy to know that it appears to be returning.

There’s been no word of this happening from EA or Nintendo, but more than one European retailer has listed the game for release on Nintendo Switch on November 19. The fact multiple retailers have done this, and the fact it is a very random game to list for Nintendo Switch in the first place, suggests there is definitely something to this.

For those unfamiliar with the game, it released back in September 2008 via the Nintendo DS and Wii, before eventually coming to PC, mobile phones, and Blackberry. The spin-off of The Sims received Metacritic scores ranging from 67 to 70 upon release. While its critical reception wasn’t very good, it did manage to sell a million units, and with life sims quite popular at the moment, it wouldn’t be too shocking to see it dug back up as a late-gen Switch release, though it will need a heavy facelift if this happens.

All of that said, for now, take everything here with a grain of salt. We have multiple leaks at this point, but no official information or confirmation. If the leaks are true, and there’s no reason to doubt that they are, then this should change in the coming weeks. In fact, this leak may even speed up this announcement.

