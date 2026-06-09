Classic Wii Game Getting New Nintendo Switch 2 Remake

A classic Nintendo Wii game is now getting a new remake on Nintendo Switch 2 platforms later this year. As of today, Nintendo held its latest Direct presentation that unveiled a variety of new games coming to Switch 2 in the months ahead. Many of the announcements in this Direct ended up being ports, remasters, and remakes of games on older platforms, while the rest of the reveals were for entirely new titles on Switch 2. And while there was plenty to be excited about in this Direct, perhaps one of the most surprising reveals was tied to an iconic Wii game that’s making a comeback.

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Set to launch on October 22nd, Nintendo Switch Sports Resort is poised to arrive exclusively on Nintendo Switch 2. For those somehow unfamiliar, Nintendo Switch Sports Resort is a new remake/reimagining of Wii Sports Resort, which launched on Wii in 2009. Wii Sports Resort was the sequel to the Wii’s beloved pack-in game, Wii Sports, and included many more events and activities for players to take part in. It was also notable at the time for being the first Wii title to take advantage of the console’s new Wii MotionPlus accessory, which improved the quality and sensitivity of the Wii Remote’s motion controls.

As for this new version of the game, Nintendo Switch Sports Resort will feature many of the same activities found in the original. This includes sports like bowling, boxing, archery, basketball, jet skiing, and skateboarding. In total, Nintendo Switch Sports Resort will feature 12 activities for players to take part in, all of which will use the motion controls of the Switch 2’s Joy-Con in different ways.

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Nintendo Switch Sports Resort will be the second game that Nintendo has released in this revitalized series, as Nintendo Switch Sports was released on the Wii back in 2022. Although Nintendo Switch Sports wasn’t as acclaimed as the original Wii Sports, it still sold well over 15 million copies for Nintendo, making it a pretty big success. As such, it’s not surprising to see that Nintendo is now looking to capitalize on this success further with Nintendo Switch Sports Resort.

As mentioned, Nintendo Switch Sports Resort is set to hit Switch 2 in October and will be available for a price of $49.99 on the eShop. Conversely, the game’s physical edition will retail for $59.99 as a result of recent pricing changes that Nintendo has made to its first-party games.

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