2026’s Biggest Xbox Game May Be Coming to Switch 2

2026’s biggest Xbox game is under consideration for Nintendo Switch 2, though if Xbox moves forward with a Switch 2 version, it probably won’t be ready for launch. This is according to a new report from a well-known and fairly reliable Xbox insider. Considering the underwhelming Nintendo Switch 2 2026 line-up, at least at the moment, the console could use one of 2026’s biggest releases.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The best-selling Xbox game of 2026 is probably going to be Forza Horizon 6. Meanwhile, Halo: Campaign Evolved and Gears of War: E-Day may appeal most to the hardcore, nostalgic Xbox fan. However, for many, the most anticipated Xbox Game Studios release of 2026 is the long-awaited reboot of Fable. None of the aforementioned Xbox games have been rumoured for Nintendo Switch 2, but Fable is now being linked to the console.

New Nintendo Switch 2 Xbox Report

The new report specifically comes the way Jez Corden, who says he has been told that “Fable for Nintendo Switch 2 isn’t 100% definite for now, but under consideration for the future.” Corden doesn’t say a potential Nintendo Switch 2 version won’t be ready for launch, but alludes to this by further claiming such a port is not in active development.

As you may know, Fable is slated to release in late 2026, so there is time for a Switch 2 port to be cooked up between now and then. Further, it is fairly common for games slated to release “late” any given year to slip to the next year. If this happens, it will really open the door for a Switch 2 version to come at launch.

All of that said, remember to take everything here with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official, and it is laced with speculation. Further, even if everything here is accurate, it is subject to change. “Under consideration” is far different than in developemnt. As for Corden specifically, he is typically reliable when it comes to Xbox, though his track record is not bulletproof.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties — Xbox, Playground Games, and Nintendo — have commented on this new report. There are a variety of reasons as to why we do not expect this to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. Meanwhile, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.