New Nioh 2 Trailer Released

We’re only two short months away from the release of Nioh 2, Team Ninja‘s sequel to the popular yokai-featuring action role-playing video game. While the open beta’s already happened, and folks have seen a trailer before, the latest trailer for Nioh 2 actually offers a good look at the game’s story, inscrutable as it is, and provides as good as any an introduction to the series as a whole.

According to the trailer and its accompanying blog post, the protagonist — half-breed yokai hunter “Hideyoshi” — will have their hands full fighting all sorts of different creatures while, er, hunting yokai. Things apparently kick off when Hideyoshi loses control of their yokai power during battle, which is resolved through the use of “Spirit Stones.” Afterwards, Hideyoshi and Toukichiro, the wandering merchant that helped resolve the unleashed power, set off to find more of the stones. And that, it would seem, is the basic premise of the game” finding Spirit Stones.

“Their mission is cut short by an attack from someone – or something – also seeking the stones,” Tom Lee, Team Ninja Creative Director, shares over on PlayStation’s blog. “They escape thanks to the help of a yokai huntswoman named Mumyo, and the three find refuge in the Owari Province, eventually ending up in the service of the great Oda Nobunaga.”

Half human, half demon, and on a quest to save 16th century Japan from ruthless yokai. See the full Nioh 2 story trailer here: https://t.co/mHFM6HYSsP pic.twitter.com/XI3n7zusGD — PlayStation (@PlayStation) January 23, 2020

Here’s how PlayStation describes Nioh 2 on its official product page:

“Journey to 1555 feudal Japan, a country gripped in the misery and madness of endless warfare.

“Play as a mute rogue living as a hired mercenary and renowned Yokai hunter. Born to and abandoned by human and Yokai parents, you are burdened with the ability to take on supernatural Yokai form.

“Can you survive the treacherous Sengoku era and terrifying Dark Realm?

Nioh 2 is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4 on March 13th. The original Nioh is currently available on PlayStation 4, if anyone’s interested in checking it out before the sequel drops. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game sequel right here.