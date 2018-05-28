Nioh Sells Over Two Million Copies

The developers at Team Ninja had worked on hit franchises for years including ones like Dead Or Alive and Ninja Gaiden. But it’s when it struck new ground with the epic role-playing/action hit Nioh that things really took off for the squad.

In the game, you’re pitted against a number of challenges as an American soldier in Japan, seeking out a deadly enemy while carving his way through a number of adversaries. And since its release last year, it’s blossomed into a rather big hit.

The developer confirmed on its Twitter account today that the game has sold over two million copies worldwide. That’s not a bad feat at all for a new franchise.

“Thank you everyone for continuing to #DefyDeath. Nioh has now sold over 2 million copies worldwide!” it noted in its tweet. It then asked, “Were you able to find all the Kodama during your journey?” You can see the tweet below along with a very inspired image from the team.

Thank you everyone for continuing to #DefyDeath. Nioh has now sold over 2 million copies worldwide! Were you able to find all the Kodama during your journey? pic.twitter.com/Nu1DY6OlTo — Team NINJA (@TeamNINJAStudio) May 28, 2018

The game first released on the PlayStation 4 last year and gained a huge audience of hardcore players that couldn’t get enough of its action. Since that time we’ve seen a number of free updates and paid expansion packs, as well as a Complete Edition that came out for PC through Steam so even more gamers could enjoy it.

So what’s next for Nioh? Your guess is as good as ours. Team Ninja has been working on something new but hasn’t disclosed what just yet. And the idea of a Complete Edition in physical form for PlayStation 4 wouldn’t be a bad thing especially if it joins the lower price club of around $29.99 or so.

We’ll see what gets announced in a couple of weeks at E3 but you can bet that the last thing Team Ninja is doing is taking a break. We have a feeling the best is yet to come from those guys.

Nioh is available now for PlayStation 4 and PC.