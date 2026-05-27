No Man’s Sky Gets Massive Free Content Update, Full Patch Notes Revealed

No Man’s Sky has today received an enormous new content update that Hello Games is calling “The Swarm”. Despite launching nearly a decade ago in 2016, Hello Games hasn’t slowed down whatsoever when it comes to adding new features to its expansive spacefaring game. Now, that has resulted in No Man’s Sky receiving one of its largest updates in quite a long time that prominently brings a new enemy faction to the game.

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Downloadable now, update version 6.4 for No Man’s Sky adds a limited time campaign called “The Swarm Expedition”. This new content will allow players to team up with one another to take down the villainous Swarm by battling off hordes of enemy ships. This battle will eventually result in an assault on the Hive of Glass, which is the gigantic command station housing the Swarm.

Outside of this, Hello Games has made countless other tweaks and additions to No Man’s Sky. Not only are there new armor, weapons, and other cosmetics to unlock, but there have been plenty of smaller bug fixes and refinements to the game that should make it a bit better than before. This is unquestionably the biggest patch for No Man’s Sky so far in 2026 and should provide plenty of reason for lapsed players to now return to the game.

To get a look at the full patch notes for this new No Man’s Sky update today, you can find them attached below. And if you’d like to check out a more detailed breakdown of what’s new in this update, you can see it on the game’s official site right here.

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The Swarm Expedition

Expedition Twenty-Two, The Swarm, will begin shortly and run for approximately eight weeks.

Players on the expedition will be assigned into one of three teams of Travellers, and allocated a ship and uniform in their team colours.

All teams must work together to unlock the final battle. Progress is represented by the construction of the Prismatic Core in the Space Anomaly, as well as displayed in the Mission Log and on the Galactic Atlas website.

Construction of the Prismatic Core is driven by completing three categories of missions to counteract the Swarm – Purge, Restoration, and Sabotage. Each category has a different impact on the rate and balance of construction.

The most valuable team will be glorified in the Space Anomaly for all time.

Rewards include new posters, decals and titles; flags representing your assigned soul fragment; the Direwasp rifle Multi-Tool; the Direwasp Flightpack; and the six-piece Direwasp customisation set.

Swarmer Enemies

During the expedition, players will encounter two new enemy types: small, agile swarmer ships, and the huge, formidable Hive of Glass boss.

In all game modes, crashed swarmer ships can now be found on dissonant planets. Crash sites are defended by small but deadly planetary swarmers.

Buried debris from crashed swarmer ships can now be found on worlds which are both dissonant and contain salvageable scrap.

Stability and Optimisation

Fixed a rare softlock where the Connecting banner could display indefinitely when viewing the initial frontend screens.

Fixed a crash related to rendering thumbnails for multiple complex corvette-class starships.

Implemented a number of memory and performance optimisations related to ship trails and speedlines.

Improved performance when piloting wheeled Exocraft on Switch, Xbox One, and PS4.

Implemented a significant optimisation in freighter battles.

Improved performance of certain lighting calculations on CPU.

Significantly improved performance when handling object visibility in complex scenes.

Optimised memory usage when rendering UI in sub-4K resolutions on PS4 Pro.

Fixed an issue that could cause a crash when playing in 4K on PS4 Pro.

Fixed a number of rare crashes.

Space Combat

Improved the visibility of targeted enemy ships in third person space combat.

Improved weapon aiming of the starship in third person space combat.

Improved the navigation of the starship when using auto-follow in space combat, and allowed auto-follow to boost the ship.

Improved the navigation and flight patterns of enemy ships in space combat.

In space combat, when battling enemies with weak points, hitting the weak point will now always crit, and hitting other areas of the enemy will never crit.

Improved the appearance of speedlines in the starship.

Fixed an issue that caused mission notifications counting the number of nearby enemy ships to delay updating until a destroyed enemy ship completed its death spin.

Improved controls for the player ship while in space combat.

Fixed an issue that could allow Sentinel interceptors to spawn when space combat was disabled in the difficulty settings.

Fixed an issue that prevented Sentinel interceptors from detecting criminal activity in space if ground combat was disabled in the difficulty settings.

Fixed an issue that could allow the countdown notification for the pulse engine enabling after combat to display a negative time.

Improved the notifications for re-enabling the pulse engine after combat to display the correct pulse technology name for the current ship.

QOL and Bug Fixes