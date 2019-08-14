No Man’s Sky’s Huge Beyond Update Is Now Available

And just like that, No Man’s Sky Beyond, the largest update to the sci-fi space simulator since launch, is live. The full, massive extent of the changes to the base game thanks to the free update encompasses everything from virtual reality support to heavily expanded multiplayer to passively milking creatures to sitting on chairs. There is a little something for everyone in No Man’s Sky‘s latest update.

The update is rolling out today on all platforms, with PlayStation 4 being the first, and while it’s a giant, universe-altering set of changes, the actual game itself won’t see any reset. Creations will remains where they were prior to Beyond, which was not always the case with previous updates.

“People have invested so much time and effort into No Man’s Sky, hundreds of millions of hours,” Hello Games founder Sean Murray shared on Twitter yesterday. “Unlike Next we aren’t wiping the servers or rebooting the universe. We know how much people care about their creations and discoveries.”

You can check out the full list of changes in the Beyond update right here, but the most notable is VR support and expanded multiplayer, in part thanks to the new Nexus area. Other changes include more harvesting materials, inventory upgrades, new and better textures on ships and cockpits, and major NPC enhancements.

This is No Man’s Sky Beyond Our largest update so far, launching TODAY for free. I’m so proud of this team. You can feel the love pouring out of these Patch Notes… 😭😭😭https://t.co/4Lb8K7ez5zpic.twitter.com/XyKIWS3q7h — Sean Murray (@NoMansSky) August 14, 2019

“No Man’s Sky Beyond aims to bring a huge range of features together into a cohesive whole,” a previous PlayStation.Blog post from Hello Games founder Sean Murray reads, “with expanded online, virtual reality and hundreds of changes big and small. We want Beyond to be the best time for new players to pick up a copy, for lapsed players to rejoin, and for the players with a thousand hours save to see the game with fresh eyes.”

No Man’s Sky is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. No Man’s Sky Beyond, the largest update to the game to date, released today. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game right here.