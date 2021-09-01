No Man's Sky Frontiers Update Adds Planetary Settlements and More

✖

No Man's Sky developer Hello Games has released a massive new update to the title called Frontiers that, among other significant changes, has added a whole mess of alien planetary settlements to the space exploration video game. The settlements look almost as if they were pulled straight out of the Star Wars franchise and the update allows players to become the overseer of their own planetary settlement to name and build the town as well as do things like repel attacks and settle arguments.

As you might expect from the nature of the update, the base-building menu in No Man's Sky has also been overhauled, making it clearer to understand and easier to use. In general, players should now more quickly have a better understanding of what parts they have at their disposal and which ones they do not, which should provide for faster building overall. You can check out a trailer for the new update, which is currently available in No Man's Sky, below:

FRONTIERS 🤯Planetary Settlements

👀Become Town Overseer

🏗250+ new Base Parts

👨‍👦‍👦Town NPC Sim

📺Proc Interiors

🎮15x Saves

🥂Disputes

🐛Monstrous Pets

🌈Visual Effects

🤖Twitch Campaign

🗺Season 3

🌌Space Nebulae

😎Base Building Overhaul

🧞Settlement Sim

🔫Grow + Defend Towns pic.twitter.com/RhAqnqCEvZ — Sean Murray (@NoMansSky) September 1, 2021

As with essentially every other aspect of No Man's Sky, the new settlements are procedurally generated with unique structures, layouts, color schemes, and more. No two settlements should be exactly alike. There are also hundreds of new parts for building bases, which should significantly add to the diversity of any kind of outpost or settlement.

"Become Overseer of your very own procedurally generated alien settlement in update 3.6, FRONTIERS, the update's patch notes read in part. "Make choices, guide your citizens, develop new structures and defend your people from the Sentinels. Or, take advantage of a massive overhaul of base building to construct your own dream base."

No Man's Sky itself is currently available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. The new update, Frontiers, is available as of today. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the space exploration video game right here.

What do you think of No Man's Sky's new update? Any chance you'll give it a go? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!