No Man’s Sky NEXT Positive Reviews Keep Pouring In, Steam Version On Sale Half Off

The team over at Hello Games has relaunched their No Man’s Sky title to the expectations that gamers had when it first launched. After taking in all of the feedback, the critique, and yes – even the death threats, the team has brought back the space adventure in the best way possible with NEXT. Not only with the new and improved title feature the multiplayer and co-op options that many craved, but will also be releasing weekly updates to keep players enthralled. Apparently, that did the trick because the game continues to drown in positive reviews and for those still hesitate, there’s a sale you just can’t pass up.

“Top 10 video game resurrection,” read one review while another added “This is the NMS that I had hoped for from the beginning. Great job, Hello Games.” To see the Steam graph reflect the turbulence from the beginning at their first launch and comparing that to NEXT’s release – it’s amazing and truly a testament to the team’s dedication to getting it right and delivering the game that fans have been asking for.

According to Hello Games, “You’ll be able to explore the universe with a small group of friends, or bump into random travelers. You can help friends to stay alive, or prey on others to survive. Tiny shelters or complex colonies that you build as a team are shared for all players. Fight as a pirate or a wingman in epic space battles with friends and enemies. Race exocraft across weird alien terrains, creating race tracks and trails to share online.

That’s always been the potential I think everyone could see in what we were making, it’s been a lot of hard work, but thanks to the team and the community we are so glad to finally able to make it a reality.”

Luckily, No Man’s Sky NEXT seems to be exactly what we wanted and is now available! You can also get it on Steam for half off for a limited amount of time! We’re honestly excited for the next step and you should definitely check it out right here!