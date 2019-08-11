No Man’s Sky Developer Interested in Nintendo Switch Port

Developer Hello Games might be gearing up for its biggest content update to date for No Man’s Sky in the form of No Man’s Sky Beyond, but that doesn’t mean it can’t also be looking to what’s coming next. The expansive sci-fi, procedurally generated video game is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, but that leaves one of the major console manufacturers — Nintendo — out. Could there be a future for No Man’s Sky on the Nintendo Switch? According to Hello Games founder Sean Murray, it sounds like it’s possible.

“It’s super interesting,” Murray recently told Game Informer. “I love the Switch. We’re obviously very focused on what we’re doing right now, but we have done a lot of work for PSVR to optimize the game. So I’d be interested to see what’s possible. But at the moment, we’re just very focused on what we’re doing right now.”

While that’s not definitive, it also doesn’t preclude the game from ever making the jump. If Witcher 3 can fit on the Nintendo Switch, surely No Man’s Sky can figure it out, right? For now though, as Murray notes, the team appears to be focused on the giant Beyond update, scheduled to launch on August 14th.

“No Man’s Sky Beyond aims to bring a huge range of features together into a cohesive whole,” a recent PlayStation.Blog post from Murray states, “with expanded online, virtual reality and hundreds of changes big and small. We want Beyond to be the best time for new players to pick up a copy, for lapsed players to rejoin, and for the players with a thousand hours save to see the game with fresh eyes.”

No Man’s Sky is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. No Man’s Sky Beyond, the largest update to the game to date, is scheduled to release on August 14th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game right here.