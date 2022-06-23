No Man's Sky Nintendo Switch Release Date Revealed

No Man's Sky developer Hello Game has revealed that the popular spacefaring video game will officially release for the Nintendo Switch on October 7th. The title had previously been announced earlier this year as coming to the console and had been expected to release sometime this summer. Additionally, No Man's Sky will receive a physical release on both Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5 the same day it releases digitally for the Nintendo Switch.

No Man's Sky has continuously received new free updates since first releasing six years ago. The Nintendo Switch version will include all 20 of those major updates and continue to receive new free updates, which Hello Games has indicated it will continue to work on for the foreseeable future. You can check out some footage of what No Man's Sky looks like playing on the Nintendo Switch for yourself below:

No Man's Sky is coming to Nintendo Switch and it looks 😍



Releasing Oct 7th 🚀 pic.twitter.com/kmKVHuVhXm — Sean Murray (@NoMansSky) June 23, 2022

"No Man's Sky on this tiny portable device feels both completely natural and also totally improbable at the same time," said Sean Murray, Hello Games' founder, as part of the announcement. "This has been a real moonshot for our small team. No Man's Sky is built around procedural generation, which means the console generates everything you see. This makes it so much harder to bring our game to something like the Switch, but I think this team never seems happier than when they are trying to do near-impossible things."

"This is the first time since the Beyond launch in 2019 that you could buy a copy of No Man's Sky in the shops," said Murray of the physical releases. "The box of that version boasted 'Contains All 7 major updates.' The fact that we are just about to hit our 20th free update is a reminder of how busy we've been in the last 3 years!"

As noted above, No Man's Sky is officially set to release for the Nintendo Switch on October 7th. No Man's Sky itself is currently available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the space exploration video game right here.

Are you excited to check out No Man's Sky on the Nintendo Switch? What do you think about all of the free updates that developer Hello Games has provided for the title? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!