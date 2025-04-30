No Rest for the Wicked the Breach Update Adds Tons of Content

About one year ago, Ori and the Blind Forest developer Moon Studios released No Rest for the Wicked in Steam early access. While the Dark Souls-inspired action RPG is still not fully released, it includes plenty of content for players to enjoy. The latest update, titled The Breach, is its latest major update, bringing a ridiculous amount of brand-new content to the game, ranging from a new mode to new quests. Like any update, it also includes bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements to smooth out the player experience.

The No Rest for the Wicked The Breach update adds three new quests: Weeping Sisters, Roots That Bind, and Faith and Flame. There are also 17 new Story Scenes, which include three cinematics, 5 hybrid cutscenes, and 9 game view cutscenes. One of the more exciting new features will excite players looking for more of a challenge. Hardcore Mode is now available, which tasks players with completing the game without dying. Luckily, when a character dies in this mode, not everything is lost, as they become a regular character that can be played on non-hardcore realms.

Those are just some highlights from the No Rest for the Wicked The Breach update, which is available right now to download on PC. Anyone who wants to comb through every single change and addition to the Moon Studios game can check out the full patch notes below:

Performance:

NVIDIA DLSS integration upgraded to version 4.0.

Major restructure in our gameplay asset pipeline to reduce the amount of objects, meshes, animations and textures permanently resident in memory.

Restructured several core systems to allow them to run in parallel with Unity’s multithreaded physics simulation, reducing time spent on the main thread for each frame.

Numerous changes to object preloading, culling, streaming and instantiation. Moved work away from the main thread, increased probability of preloading assets before they’re needed, increased efficiency of culling systems, etc.

Major pass on Garbage Collector memory allocations; reduced or eliminated allocations across many objects and systems including our core Timeline system driving playback for cinematics and gameplay animations and sounds.

Moved away from running Incremental Garbage Collection, improving baseline performance and reducing contention between threads.

Various changes in world streaming mechanics to reduce cases of major pieces of the world visibly loading on-screen when roaming around, respawning or using Whispers.

Performance improvements on cloth simulation.

Reduced amount of objects and lights that were unnecessarily casting shadows.

Unified frustum culling between main camera rendering and reflection planes; reducing overhead caused by water.

Improved culling performance and efficiency for scenes containing static geometry.

Improved culling performance during cinematic playback.

Revised synchronization with our simulation thread to improve performance and reduce latency.

Optimized a variety of lanterns to no longer require full rigidbody physics simulation.

Optimized content for a variety of visual effects, reducing their instantiation costs, GPU costs, and more.

Optimized objects and initialization code for a variety of characters, reducing their instantiation costs.

Optimized various UI screens for rendering performance and reduced spikes that happened when opening them.

Fixed a major regression in tessellation performance affecting No Rest for the Wicked on SteamOS beta 3.6 in collaboration with Valve ❤.

Quality of Life Improvements:

In-Line Hints introduced

This is an optional toggle that isn’t enabled by default

Removed popups at the top of the screen

Item icons and input prompts appear beside the loot/interactable

Updated item previews

Existing cinematic polish/updates

Players will now be able to claim the Cerim Armor set from Captain Randolph regardless of linking their twitch account via “Entitlements”

Nameless Pass cranes now have proper physics

Added the ability for NPCs to look at the player if they were previously unable to

New skybox art

The environment will no longer have extreme depth of field if the player is a distance away

Many buff icons have been improved and are now indicative of their effects

Fillmore has a 50% discount on items he sells & will repair gear for free while in Mariner’s Keep as a thank you for saving him. Once the player meets him in Sacrament for the first time, he will reward the player with upgrade materials

Player characters now kneel and have a visual effect around them as they fast travel between areas

Nameless Pass vista overlooking the Western Camp has been improved

Rusty Khopesh backstab animation has been changed to fit the weapon better

Finley now has updated attire and is accompanied by his companion

Armor descriptions & names improved so that they match their item type properly

Added new states and dialogue for many, many NPCs throughout Sacrament

Added loot to some secret areas around The Shallows + Mariner’s Keep

Added new types of dogs to Sacrament

New Silver Ore icon

Killing enemies results in them dropping experience orbs that fly to the player

Players can now compare items when looking inside of a chest

Updated model for Odessa’s Horn

Interacting with Whispers has a new animation and is now smoother

Added optional quest step to speak to Winnick before Odessa after defeating Darak for the first time

Food ingredients from the environment will now have the plant of the ingredient disappear once looted

Items in chests from houses or community chests are now able to be used directly at vendors without them being in the players’ inventory

Some copper ore nodes are now available throughout Isola Sacra, instead of just being available in tier 1 zones

Added rotation swaying to static camera shots, e.g when interacting with vendors

Updated the map to include the cavern beside the Mountain Gate & the Cerim Chamber

Key items that are one-use now disappear from the key items inventory tab after being used

The exterior of Eleanor & Whittaker’s tier 3 shops now have added lighting, to make their significance clearer

Players can now see their stagger bar on the HUD

Bosses now have a much greater chance to drop enchanted gear

Weapons that do not have their attribute requirements fulfilled by the player will show a new graphic on the item & will create a prompt reminding players if equipped

The Black Trench now has ore and wood resources placed throughout

Improved the distribution of herbs & ingredients throughout the game

Gems are now stored in the “Misc” inventory tab

Gems will now show their effects when placed in items within their tooltip

One-way doors will now say if they cannot be opened from a particular side

Health will be restored upon waking up in the Rookery

Rings now show if they are damaged on the HUD

Items will now automatically merge stacks in the inventory

After enchanting an item, the item will now appear in the left window to view

Refineries now have a “loot all” option

Food ingredients will now state that they can be eaten, but are more effective when used in a recipe

Indicators have been added to inventory tabs to show that there is a new item there

Clicking on a realm no longer enters it, so players don’t accidentally enter realms

Housing items now only show in the quick use menu when in a house

“Whisper Stone” is now sold by Seneschal when the ability to buy items from him is unlocked. These can be placed in a player’s house to teleport directly to and from the house

Food is now prioritised over ingredients when the currently selected quick-use item runs out

The Fast Travelling Menu in Sacrament & the player’s house now shows the location of the last used whisper

Fast Travel is automatically unlocked upon reaching Sacrament and the main Sacrament Whisper no longer needs to be touched

Housing items now state in their descriptions that they can only be used in a house

Nameless Pass will now be more accurate in showing the current danger level for each part of the zone

Quests:

3 New Quests:

Weeping Sisters

Roots That Bind

Faith and Flame

The Ellsworth Speech cinematic (and the Breach Content after) no longer requires the player to complete steps of “Spoken and Unspoken” to become available

Finishing either “Servant of God” or “Of Rats and Raiders” will now increase the danger level of other zones

Game Modes

Hardcore Mode

Take on the ultimate challenge of completing No Rest for the Wicked without dying a single time.

Only Hardcore characters can enter Hardcore realms

Once a Hardcore character dies, it is changed to a regular character that can be played on non-hardcore realms

Cinematics:

17 new Story Scenes

3 Cinematics

5 Hybrid Cutscenes

9 Game View Cutscenes

Areas:

2 New Danger Zones

Lowland Meadows

Marin Woods

1 New Unlockable Safe Zone

Marin Village

1 New Temporary Safe Zone

The Hunter’s Vale

1 Area Expanded

Nameless Pass now 2 new sections and multiple new states

New Dark Caves

Coast Cellar Cave at The Shallows

Meadows Gate Cave in The Lowland Meadows

Wolf Den in Nameless Pass

1 New House

“The Burrow” is now available in Sacrament in Beggar’s Alley

Character light now matches the rims of environment lighting and only brightens existing lights instead of adding white/beige/green rims of its own

Improvements made to unify wind direction and wind strength

Vendors:

Vendor System Updates

All vendors now have a limit to the items they can sell every day

A new vendor named Ilaria has been added to Sacrament

Four new vendors are available in Marin Village

Dolan

Trello

Cyriel

Irmgard

Systems:

New Endgame Plague System

After the player has completed all of the Breach content, the Plague System will become active.

Interacting with the Plague System

The Plague will infect a zone at random, over time. The player can also choose to purposefully infect a zone by burning items/resources at a bonfire.

The Plague can be cleansed by killing 65% of the enemies within the area and then finally killing the Plagued Boss. Players can also cleanse the entire world of any Plagued zones by visiting the Seneschal within the Cerim Crucible.

Items/Resources can be burned at a bonfire within an infected area to increase the Plague Level, increasing both the difficulty and rewards

Burning a “Torn Effigy” will immediately summon the Plagued Boss

Corruptions

Burning items/resources, alongside increasing the difficulty and rewards, will add “Corruptions” to the infected area. These corruptions add modifiers that influence the player/enemies in numerous different ways

Burning non-torn resources will add Corruptions to the area quicker than if torn resources were used

Rewards

Enemies in plagued areas will drop better loot depending on the current Plague Level

Plagued Bosses can drop Unique items

Torn resources can be looted from enemies within the zone, which can be used to exalt gear, or craft a “Torn Effigy”

Weapon Scaling Rework

Prior to The Breach update, damage gained from weapon upgrades would add to damage gained from attributes. This meant that you could have a fully upgraded weapon with 0 attributes in the scaling stat for that weapon and it would still do good damage.

Now, the damage from upgrades multiplies with the damage from attributes. This results in both attributes and weapon upgrades having a more equal responsibility in damage dealt.

Status Effects reworked

Burn

Deals fire damage over time when the player hits an enemy with heat damage.

When this status effect is fully built-up, it deals even more damage.

Freeze

Enemies can become frozen upon being hit with cold damage.

Upon hitting a frozen enemy with physical damage, they will trigger the “shatter” effect, which deals massive damage to the enemy and ends the freeze effect.

Shock

Chain lightning effect triggers, dealing damage to the enemy and those around it.

Infection

Enemies affected by the plague status effect will take additional damage when they are infected.

The target will also have reduced healing.

Hunger System Implementation

Players no longer have any cooldown on food. Instead, players will have a limited amount of healing items they can use per combat encounter.

Players will start the game with the ability to use five food per combat encounter and can upgrade this limit via The Watcher, using Plague Ichor.

Tutorialization System Rework

Comprehensive pass on tutorialization to improve tutorials, when they appear, and revamp UI

Dodge Mechanic Rework

Quickstep now has more i-frames than medium roll

The player no longer gets slowed after performing multiple consecutive Quicksteps

Medium roll no longer has i-frames covering the full animation, which means players can be hit during the final part of the roll animation

Poise System Rework

Entities will not take any poise damage if they are already staggered

Entities will now play a hit reaction dependent on when they get attacked. For example, hitting an enemy while they are mid-attack will be more effective at interrupting them than attacking them at the end of their attack

Armor & Resistance rework

Upgrading armor now provides a flat bonus regardless of the type, which means that it is much more worthwhile to upgrade Cloth and Leather armor

Armor now gives elemental resistances

Rings now only gives two elemental resistances, but are now percentage increases

Added armor penetration to entities, which means that a higher level entity will deal more damage to lower level entity

Shield Rework:

Shields have been given a shield resistance value, instead of just providing additional armor to the player. Shields only having an armor value limited its capabilities, as armor had a diminishing returns effect.

Players can run while using Light Shields, cannot run while using Medium Shields & cannot move while using Great Shields.

Blocking no longer costs stamina.

Elemental damage now gets mitigated by shield resistance.

Shields no longer grant poise defence and instead deal poise damage on block. This means enemy stagger bar progress will not fall if players constantly block enemy attacks. Enemies will recoil if poise defence is lower than shield’s poise damage.

Dynamic Gear System Introduced

Previously, weapons & armor would only ever drop at their given tiers. They will now drop at an upgrade level dependent on both player level and enemy level. This means that a tier 1 weapon can now drop at a much higher upgrade level anywhere in the world.

Danos Project improvements

Players can upgrade Danos’ Workers to speed up the process of other projects permanently

Seneschal now has the ability to instantly complete any Danos project at the cost of Gloamseed

Improvements to targeting

During hard lock, the origin point is now based on where the targeting dot currently is, which means switching targets should now be much more accurate

Improvements for distinguishing between when the player is in auto-lock or hard-lock mode during combat

Target lock is now more forgiving when an enemy goes off-screen due to camera changes

Bounties & Challenges UI re-design

Abandoning Bounties & Challenges is now set to a different keybinding/button to accepting them

Updated message when abandoning Bounties & Challenges

Multiple bounties can now be accepted at the same time

Item rewards can now be viewed before accepting a new bounty/challenge

The circular area indicator that appears on the map has been updated

Bounties/Challenges can now be tracked on-screen using a toggle (N)

All weapons now always have 4 runes available, even when enchanted

Every Staff/Wand/Bow rune will now only consume focus if the rune is successfully used. If the player is interrupted during the cast, it will not consume any focus.

Doubled base weapon damage, max health per health attribute, enemy health and enemy damage

Durability Damage on Death is now set to 1-10 instead of 5

Items in chests can now stack to 99 instead of 20 for food and 25 for other items

Fillmore now only upgrades weapons, while Mira & Meri will now upgrade Armor

Enemies in the Crucible now grant experience, at a reduced rate from the overworld

Food values, buff effects & buff durations re-balanced

Crafting material costs redefined to make more sense

Experience potions now grant a 10%/20%/30% bonus experience from Small/Medium/Large respectively and last an hour, instead of giving flat experience increases

Re-balanced the resource cost of upgrading weapons & armor

Increased repair costs slightly

The roles of ! and ? quest markers are now reversed, with ! signifying a new quest and ? signifying the end of a quest step

Quick-selection menus will not show the description of the items

Finley will now appear every day from 20:00 to 24:00 on the in-game clock

The aiming of Flasks & Bombs has been greatly improved

Danos will now show players what level each project is at in his menu

Enemy De-aggro Zones implemented around some NPC setups and vignettes / quest moments

Runes now have additional poise defense when using them

Improvements to dialog ui (“a” button appears instead of “y” & animates when pressed)

It is no longer possible to extract the “arrow” rune out of Bows

Kickback to enemies now occurs if they are frozen

Extracting runes now costs gold

Players are now properly set on fire when damaged by environmental fiery effects

Gear:

New Gauntlets and Wand Weapon Archetypes

Gauntlets

Ironstud Interrogators

Woven Wraps

Crystal Fist

Deadfang

Nith Grovebinders

Reibach’s Claws

Shellguard Gauntlets

Sun’s Scorn

Claw of the Crescent Moon

Cursed Unguis

Emerald Talons

Gossamer Gauntlets

The Dawn Never Comes

Wands

Entwined Root

Grasping Magus Wand

Hoar Frost Sickle

Lord of the Muck

Ambers Husk

Flame Becomes Us

Fused Coronet

Nit Gate

All is Known

Crooked Key

Molten Clutch

Moon Shard

Rune-Stricken Wand

Sanglier

Tarnished Wand

New Weapons for Existing Archetypes

One-Handed Axes

Boarskin Tusk

Shroud Cleaver

Reclaimer

One-Handed Straight Swords

Scorched Broadblade

Whetted Wedge

One-Handed Clubs

Thorn Gripper

Flame Wrangler

Harvester’s Bonesaw

Nailbringer

One-Handed Maces

Shrike Tree

Two-Handed Great Axes

Boarskin Reaper

Midnight Shredder

Cerim’s Skyrend

Harvester’s Dread

Two-Handed Scythe

Hope Shorn

Soul Thresher

Two-Handed Great Swords

Mayhem

Staffs

Endless Winter

Caretaker’s Ruined Staff

New Runes

Wand Runes

Armageddon

Fire Wall

Fire Walk

Spin Strike

Fire Blast

Fire Dart

Curved Fireball

Fire Burst

Air Beam

Frost Needles

Dodge Beam

Frost Blade

Ice Dart

Cold Sling

Lightning Bolt

Charged Bolt

Static

Lightning Blast

Lightning Dart

Lightning Barrage

Lightning Flash

Lightning Leap

Lightning Storm

Plague Splatter

Plague Column

Plague Dart

Plague Smite

Plague Barrage

Plague Explosion

Plague Burst

Plague Launch

Gauntlets Rune

Spirit Burst

Cyclone Kick

Drive Break

Rising Fang

Tempest Kick

Tremor Wave

Buster Rift

Skyfall Smash

Bare Knuckle

Break Rush

Dragonfly Kick

Recoil Strike

Snapback Shot

One-Handed Runes

Blazing Rupture

Tornado Strike

Brutal Reprise

Stormpiercer

Overrun

Two-Handed Runes

Relentless Cleave

Raging Spiral

Spiral Crash

Breaker Thrust

Seismic Crush

Tremor Slam

Rip and Tear

Frenzied Cleave

Staff Runes

Homing Frost

Frost Stream

Rotwheel

All-weapon runes

Turnback Kick

Dropkick

Throw Knife

Throw Axe

Frontflip Kick

Swipe Kick

Drone Trap

Illuminate



New Armor Sets

Ashen Knight Set

Blackhewn Mage Set

Bolein Knight Set

Bolein Rebel Set

Bolein Royal Set

Bonehawk Set

Covenant Knight Set

Dasha Mender Set

Fellhorn Set

Gilded Spearman Set

Gladesman Set

Groveguard Set

Heavy Feather Set

Hive Slinger Set

Mad Brambler Set

Mangler’s Set

Of the Beak Set

Of the Egg Set

Of the Primus Set

Pantler’s Set

Planeswalker Set

Stalking Jay Set

Snout Master Set

The Caretaker Set

Wild Finch Set

Torchborne Set

The Empty Set

Master Set

Mudstalker Set

Scarlet Set

New Unique Rings

Scarlet Ring

Swap Max Health and Max Focus.

Ring of Determination

Spend Health if there is not enough Focus available

Focus Cost decreased by up to 60% based on Missing Health.

Battlecry Ring

Spend Health instead of Focus

Cannot Lifesteal.

Serendipity Ring

Food healing is applied over time

Healing increased by 30%.

Reworked Rings

Rune Ring

Rune Damage increased by 30%

Attack Damage decreased by 10%

Thistle Ring

“Deal 25% Damage on Damage Taken.

Lose 6 Stamina on Damage Taken.

Snake Ring

Deal 20% Damage on Block

Lose 6 Stamina on Block.

Plagued Ring

Lifesteal Increased by 20% at Low Health

Max Health decreased by 20%.

Fierce Ring

Damage increased by 20% for 10 seconds after Damage Taken.

Band of Calmness

Focus Gain increased by 25%

Max Focus increased by 50%.

Solace Ring

Regainable Health increased by 30%

New Unique Gear

Glimmering Bulwark

Gain Enlightenment for 6 seconds after Parry

Rune Damage increased by 20% while Enlightened

Focus Gain increased by 30% while Enlightened

Tarnished Wand

Gain Enlightenment for 6 seconds after inflicting Shock Buildup

Stamina Cost decreased by 30% while Enlightened

Damage Taken decreased by 20% while Enlightened

The Dawn Never Comes

Gain one of Three Tolls for 15 seconds after Damage Taken

Damage increased by 20% on First Toll

Lifesteam increased by 20% on SecondToll

Damage Taken increased by 20% on Third Toll

Reworked Uniques

Lacquered Bow

Heat Damage increased by 20% for 6 seconds after Cold Damage Dealt.

Cold Damage increased by 20% for 6 seconds after Heat Damage Dealt.

Gain 30% Stamina on Damage Dodged

Midnight Blade

Shock Buildup increased by 50% for 5 seconds after inflicting Shock Buildup

Gain 30% Focus on Parry

Refill Focus on Backstab

Proud Lance

Electric Damage infusion after Sprinting for 4 seconds

Electric Damage increased by 40%

Movement Speed increased by 10%

Falling Sky

Damage increased by 10% of current Focus

Gain 50% Stamina on Focus Use

Sinew

Lifesteal increased by 25%

Damage increased by 30% against Low Health Enemies

Refill Stamina on Parry

Cinder & Stone

Deal 40% Heat Damage on Rune Attack

Deal 25% Heat Damage on Parry

Stagger Resistance increased by 30%

Fetid Club

Damage increased by 10% of Current Weight

Damage Taken decreased by 20% while Charging

Refill Stamina on Staggering an Enemy

Corpse Smeared Blade

Gain Taint for 15 seconds after inflicting Infection Buildup

Lifesteal increased by 30% while Tainted

Max Stamina increased by 40% while Tainted

Drain Health while Tainted

New recipes for crafting gear are now available

Enchantments:

Enchantment System Rework

Almost all of the enchantments found in the game are either new or have been re-worked. Full list and explanations of their mechanics can be found here: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/14NAhYwL5U4VWHrssh_AtIYmxYyMwr9MF5QoaB56G79Y/edit?gid=0#gid=0

Many event-based enchantments have been introduced, which massively expands upon the build diversity of the game Some of these events include things such as “after Fatality”, “after Charged Attack”, “on damage dodged” and many more

Fatality – When the enemy is killed with a special (rune) or a charged attack

Regainable Health – Upon taking damage, the player will have a limited time opportunity to gain back a portion of the lost health by hitting the enemy back

Elemental enchantments that were found on weapons which granted additional damage have now been replaced with “Overrides” that completely changes the damage type of the weapon

Magical items can now only have up to 3 enchantments, while plague can have up to 4, alongside them having a plagued downside

Fallen Embers can now be used to reroll/add enchantments to already enchanted items

Enemies and Bosses:

3 New Campaign Bosses

The Lost Huntress

The Caretaker & Tusk

The Winged Brood

1 New Side Content Boss

The Unbreakable Egg

8 Plague System Bosses

Sigrid’s Vow

Marin’s Voice

Marin’s Might

Annora’s Shadow

The Sayer’s Echo

Bloodbound Torment

Daughter of the Vale

Caylen’s Faithful

Caylen’s Forgotten

Updated Bosses

Falstead Darak – Both phases received a major polish, including:

Polished animations

Adjusted behavior

Cleaned up hitbox data

Added new abilities

Riven Twins – Received a major update to help them stand out from other enemies of the similar type, including:

Improved and polished animations

Changed accents in animations

Tweaked behavior

Updated all special abilities

Echo Knight – General polish pass for both phases, including:

Refined hitbox data for better precision

Enhanced hit reactions caused by the boss

Reworked one of the boss’s abilities from scratch

2 New Enemy Factions with a total of 12 New Enemies

New Balak Taw Faction

Stalking Jay

Wild Finch

Mad Brambler

Heavy Feather

Bone Hawk

Hive Slinger

High Talon

New Harvesters Faction

Timber Wight

Wormwood Wretch

Limseed Archer

Rust Reaver

Corpse Treader

6 New Enemies for Existing Factions

Torn Humans

Torn Carapace

Plagued Beasts

Winged Broodling

Torn Bear

Beasts

Rust Bear

Bane Moth

Wild Boar

9 New Critters

Alpine Goat

Barn Spider

Brush Rabbit

Crested Stag

Speckled Deer

Shade Fox

Veldt Sheep

Woodland Squirrel

Chicken

Existing Enemy Changes

Torn Crawler

Polish Pass

Updated Model

Torn Crawler

Fixed and reinforced burrow/unburrow behavior.

Torn Grubhost

Behavior overhaul—now far more aggressive.

Animation polish.

Removed visually similar attacks to improve readability.

Bonded Witch

Deals more damage

Humanoid Updates

Updated hit reactions for all humanoids based on weapon class/archetype: each now plays the appropriate hit reaction when struck.

General polish pass: cleaned animations, refined hitboxes, and tweaked behavior.

Further tightened hitbox data for more precise interactions.

Backstab feature rebalanced: the position behind an enemy required to trigger a backstab now demands greater precision.

Every humanoid archetype gained anti-backstab behavior

Improved turn-in-place behavior for all humanoids, varying by weapon type.

Updated out-of-combat animations by weapon: humanoids (except Risens) no longer use the “drunk” walk animation.

Refined movement settings: humanoid navigation is now more accurate.

Refined unlockable attacks for all humanoid archetypes to make them more readable

Each humanoid received evasive ability against projectile attacks;

Added out-of-screen protection – enemies should not launch projectiles if they are out of screen.



Factional Updates

Knights of Tanth

Added Crossbow Shot and Kamikaze Rat abilities

Springwire trap now deals more damage

Boarskin

Added Spear Throw ability.

False Ones

Updated abilities to better match the Echo Knight’s theme; improved factional behavior so they use abilities more frequently

Bounties Updates

Knights of Knellap, Plagued Doctors, The Huntsmen, The Reapers, and The Red have received a major polish pass—each ability was updated and refined

Bounty targets received behavior updates to reinforce the unique challenges they present

General Enemy Improvements

Many enemies will now react to the player attempting to get behind them to perform a backstab

Updated hit reactions for all creatures based on archetype: creatures now play the correct hit reaction when struck by the player

General polish pass: cleaned animations, refined hitboxes, and tweaked behavior

Tightened hitbox data for fairer encounters

Added drown animations to all creature types

Balance:

Arrows now cost focus to use

Falling Sky staff is no longer craftable

Flasks & Bombs now deal more damage

Vial items now last 2 minutes

Vials of Focus now increases focus gain instead of giving a flat focus amount

Weapon Oils & elemental-overriding enchantments now last 60 seconds

Gnarled Saw now deals less poise damage

Dual Daggers now deal less poise damage and have less focus gain

Throw runes now cost 50 focus, but have had their damage adjusted accordingly

Gem drop rate has been significantly reduced

Heal Aura is now a channeled rune. It will heal the player for as long as the player channels it, which consumes focus in turn.

Channel is now a channelled rune. It will grant focus for as long as the player channels it, which consumes health in turn.

Lightning Claw now deals less damage and poise damage

Most items/enchantments that granted flat amounts of focus have been either removed or reworked to instead grant focus gain increases

Reap now costs 100 focus

Spin now costs 100 focus

Pole Flurry now costs 100 focus

Berserk Strike now costs 100 focus

Wave spells now cost 100 focus

The player is now considered to be at Low Health when below 50%

Wooden Sword buff

Governor’s Sword buff

All bow runes have been re-balanced

Scythe of Wretches Charged Attack buff

Dried Hive’s now deals less damage with its first attack

Bleeder’s delight now deals less damage with its run attack

Music:

New Music Composed by Gareth Coker

New titlescreen / menu / character creation music and flow

New Prologue music

New exploration music in The Shallows

New exploration music in Mariner’s Keep

New exploration music in Orban Glades post-Sacrament arrival

New Sacrament exterior music + tech foundation for music expansion

New Sacrament interior music + tech foundation for music expansion

New Warrick music

New Darak music (both forms)

New Riven Twins music

New Sewers exploration music + tech foundation for music expansion

Numerous new miscellaneous targeted area/event music in various locations from original early access release

New music for all cinematics from original early access release

New exploration music for Marin Woods

New exploration music for Lowland Meadows

New exploration music for Marin Village

Numerous new miscellaneous targeted area music in Marin Woods, Lowland Meadows, and music support for Breach-related narrative events

New Plagued Bear music

New Caretaker music

New Winged Brood music

New music for Balak Taw arena

Technical foundation for Plague system music implementation

New music for all cinematics for Breach-related narrative content

New Crucible music was added July 2024

Input:

Custom cursor is now available in-game

PlayStation controller scheme is now supported

Audio:

Full audio coverage of Breach expansion

Updated mix across the all existing content

Updated combat audio to be more satisfying

Updated content and mix for a variety of EA weapons such as Straight- and Great Swords, along with design for new weapon types and spells.

Equipped type of weapon will now be represented in the player’s movement and foley SFX

Vivid ambiences and environment SFX for a variety of new areas

Real time processing of the environments for plagued areas

Voice actor recordings and integration for a huge number of new and existing NPCs

Custom voice actor recordings and sound design for new enemy factions, monsters, wildlife, and bosses

Group VO recordings for NPC crowds and diegetic music

Updated VO and SFX for player emotes

Music system design and integration of new cinematic-, boss-, and exploration music

Bespoke foley stage recordings for cinematic cutscenes

Updated player interaction SFX for a variety of vegetation

UI SFX for a number of system panels, including Danos the Builder, Captain Randolph, Plague Screens, and the Seneschal

Audio support for a number of kickable debris items scattered through the world.

Improved Damage-Over-Time tech and SFX for elemental damage.

Technical audio improvements, including improved performance, fast travel fixes, new music system support, and sound host location fixes

VFX:

New Dynamic Leaves

New ground impact effects

Grass is now able to be burned away by fiery effects

Fast travelling via whisper now has a new visual effect

Localization:

Added and updated localized text in many places across multiple languages

