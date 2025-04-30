No Rest for the Wicked the Breach Update Adds Tons of Content

About one year ago, Ori and the Blind Forest developer Moon Studios released No Rest for the Wicked in Steam early access. While the Dark Souls-inspired action RPG is still not fully released, it includes plenty of content for players to enjoy. The latest update, titled The Breach, is its latest major update, bringing a ridiculous amount of brand-new content to the game, ranging from a new mode to new quests. Like any update, it also includes bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements to smooth out the player experience.
The No Rest for the Wicked The Breach update adds three new quests: Weeping Sisters, Roots That Bind, and Faith and Flame. There are also 17 new Story Scenes, which include three cinematics, 5 hybrid cutscenes, and 9 game view cutscenes. One of the more exciting new features will excite players looking for more of a challenge. Hardcore Mode is now available, which tasks players with completing the game without dying. Luckily, when a character dies in this mode, not everything is lost, as they become a regular character that can be played on non-hardcore realms.
Those are just some highlights from the No Rest for the Wicked The Breach update, which is available right now to download on PC. Anyone who wants to comb through every single change and addition to the Moon Studios game can check out the full patch notes below:
No Rest for the Wicked Update Patch Notes – The Breach
Performance:
- NVIDIA DLSS integration upgraded to version 4.0.
- Major restructure in our gameplay asset pipeline to reduce the amount of objects, meshes, animations and textures permanently resident in memory.
- Restructured several core systems to allow them to run in parallel with Unity’s multithreaded physics simulation, reducing time spent on the main thread for each frame.
- Numerous changes to object preloading, culling, streaming and instantiation. Moved work away from the main thread, increased probability of preloading assets before they’re needed, increased efficiency of culling systems, etc.
- Major pass on Garbage Collector memory allocations; reduced or eliminated allocations across many objects and systems including our core Timeline system driving playback for cinematics and gameplay animations and sounds.
- Moved away from running Incremental Garbage Collection, improving baseline performance and reducing contention between threads.
- Various changes in world streaming mechanics to reduce cases of major pieces of the world visibly loading on-screen when roaming around, respawning or using Whispers.
- Performance improvements on cloth simulation.
- Reduced amount of objects and lights that were unnecessarily casting shadows.
- Unified frustum culling between main camera rendering and reflection planes; reducing overhead caused by water.
- Improved culling performance and efficiency for scenes containing static geometry.
- Improved culling performance during cinematic playback.
- Revised synchronization with our simulation thread to improve performance and reduce latency.
- Optimized a variety of lanterns to no longer require full rigidbody physics simulation.
- Optimized content for a variety of visual effects, reducing their instantiation costs, GPU costs, and more.
- Optimized objects and initialization code for a variety of characters, reducing their instantiation costs.
- Optimized various UI screens for rendering performance and reduced spikes that happened when opening them.
- Fixed a major regression in tessellation performance affecting No Rest for the Wicked on SteamOS beta 3.6 in collaboration with Valve ❤.
Quality of Life Improvements:
- In-Line Hints introduced
- This is an optional toggle that isn’t enabled by default
- Removed popups at the top of the screen
- Item icons and input prompts appear beside the loot/interactable
- Updated item previews
- Existing cinematic polish/updates
- Players will now be able to claim the Cerim Armor set from Captain Randolph regardless of linking their twitch account via “Entitlements”
- Nameless Pass cranes now have proper physics
- Added the ability for NPCs to look at the player if they were previously unable to
- New skybox art
- The environment will no longer have extreme depth of field if the player is a distance away
- Many buff icons have been improved and are now indicative of their effects
- Fillmore has a 50% discount on items he sells & will repair gear for free while in Mariner’s Keep as a thank you for saving him. Once the player meets him in Sacrament for the first time, he will reward the player with upgrade materials
- Player characters now kneel and have a visual effect around them as they fast travel between areas
- Nameless Pass vista overlooking the Western Camp has been improved
- Rusty Khopesh backstab animation has been changed to fit the weapon better
- Finley now has updated attire and is accompanied by his companion
- Armor descriptions & names improved so that they match their item type properly
- Added new states and dialogue for many, many NPCs throughout Sacrament
- Added loot to some secret areas around The Shallows + Mariner’s Keep
- Added new types of dogs to Sacrament
- New Silver Ore icon
- Killing enemies results in them dropping experience orbs that fly to the player
- Players can now compare items when looking inside of a chest
- Updated model for Odessa’s Horn
- Interacting with Whispers has a new animation and is now smoother
- Added optional quest step to speak to Winnick before Odessa after defeating Darak for the first time
- Food ingredients from the environment will now have the plant of the ingredient disappear once looted
- Items in chests from houses or community chests are now able to be used directly at vendors without them being in the players’ inventory
- Some copper ore nodes are now available throughout Isola Sacra, instead of just being available in tier 1 zones
- Added rotation swaying to static camera shots, e.g when interacting with vendors
- Updated the map to include the cavern beside the Mountain Gate & the Cerim Chamber
- Key items that are one-use now disappear from the key items inventory tab after being used
- The exterior of Eleanor & Whittaker’s tier 3 shops now have added lighting, to make their significance clearer
- Players can now see their stagger bar on the HUD
- Bosses now have a much greater chance to drop enchanted gear
- Weapons that do not have their attribute requirements fulfilled by the player will show a new graphic on the item & will create a prompt reminding players if equipped
- The Black Trench now has ore and wood resources placed throughout
- Improved the distribution of herbs & ingredients throughout the game
- Gems are now stored in the “Misc” inventory tab
- Gems will now show their effects when placed in items within their tooltip
- One-way doors will now say if they cannot be opened from a particular side
- Health will be restored upon waking up in the Rookery
- Rings now show if they are damaged on the HUD
- Items will now automatically merge stacks in the inventory
- After enchanting an item, the item will now appear in the left window to view
- Refineries now have a “loot all” option
- Food ingredients will now state that they can be eaten, but are more effective when used in a recipe
- Indicators have been added to inventory tabs to show that there is a new item there
- Clicking on a realm no longer enters it, so players don’t accidentally enter realms
- Housing items now only show in the quick use menu when in a house
- “Whisper Stone” is now sold by Seneschal when the ability to buy items from him is unlocked. These can be placed in a player’s house to teleport directly to and from the house
- Food is now prioritised over ingredients when the currently selected quick-use item runs out
- The Fast Travelling Menu in Sacrament & the player’s house now shows the location of the last used whisper
- Fast Travel is automatically unlocked upon reaching Sacrament and the main Sacrament Whisper no longer needs to be touched
- Housing items now state in their descriptions that they can only be used in a house
- Nameless Pass will now be more accurate in showing the current danger level for each part of the zone
Quests:
- 3 New Quests:
- Weeping Sisters
- Roots That Bind
- Faith and Flame
- The Ellsworth Speech cinematic (and the Breach Content after) no longer requires the player to complete steps of “Spoken and Unspoken” to become available
- Finishing either “Servant of God” or “Of Rats and Raiders” will now increase the danger level of other zones
Game Modes
- Hardcore Mode
- Take on the ultimate challenge of completing No Rest for the Wicked without dying a single time.
- Only Hardcore characters can enter Hardcore realms
- Once a Hardcore character dies, it is changed to a regular character that can be played on non-hardcore realms
Cinematics:
- 17 new Story Scenes
- 3 Cinematics
- 5 Hybrid Cutscenes
- 9 Game View Cutscenes
Areas:
- 2 New Danger Zones
- Lowland Meadows
- Marin Woods
- 1 New Unlockable Safe Zone
- Marin Village
- 1 New Temporary Safe Zone
- The Hunter’s Vale
- 1 Area Expanded
- Nameless Pass now 2 new sections and multiple new states
- New Dark Caves
- Coast Cellar Cave at The Shallows
- Meadows Gate Cave in The Lowland Meadows
- Wolf Den in Nameless Pass
- 1 New House
- “The Burrow” is now available in Sacrament in Beggar’s Alley
- Character light now matches the rims of environment lighting and only brightens existing lights instead of adding white/beige/green rims of its own
- Improvements made to unify wind direction and wind strength
Vendors:
- Vendor System Updates
- All vendors now have a limit to the items they can sell every day
- A new vendor named Ilaria has been added to Sacrament
- Four new vendors are available in Marin Village
- Dolan
- Trello
- Cyriel
- Irmgard
Systems:
- New Endgame Plague System
- After the player has completed all of the Breach content, the Plague System will become active.
- Interacting with the Plague System
- The Plague will infect a zone at random, over time. The player can also choose to purposefully infect a zone by burning items/resources at a bonfire.
- The Plague can be cleansed by killing 65% of the enemies within the area and then finally killing the Plagued Boss. Players can also cleanse the entire world of any Plagued zones by visiting the Seneschal within the Cerim Crucible.
- Items/Resources can be burned at a bonfire within an infected area to increase the Plague Level, increasing both the difficulty and rewards
- Burning a “Torn Effigy” will immediately summon the Plagued Boss
- Corruptions
- Burning items/resources, alongside increasing the difficulty and rewards, will add “Corruptions” to the infected area. These corruptions add modifiers that influence the player/enemies in numerous different ways
- Burning non-torn resources will add Corruptions to the area quicker than if torn resources were used
- Rewards
- Enemies in plagued areas will drop better loot depending on the current Plague Level
- Plagued Bosses can drop Unique items
- Torn resources can be looted from enemies within the zone, which can be used to exalt gear, or craft a “Torn Effigy”
- Weapon Scaling Rework
- Prior to The Breach update, damage gained from weapon upgrades would add to damage gained from attributes. This meant that you could have a fully upgraded weapon with 0 attributes in the scaling stat for that weapon and it would still do good damage.
- Now, the damage from upgrades multiplies with the damage from attributes. This results in both attributes and weapon upgrades having a more equal responsibility in damage dealt.
- Status Effects reworked
- Burn
- Deals fire damage over time when the player hits an enemy with heat damage.
- When this status effect is fully built-up, it deals even more damage.
- Freeze
- Enemies can become frozen upon being hit with cold damage.
- Upon hitting a frozen enemy with physical damage, they will trigger the “shatter” effect, which deals massive damage to the enemy and ends the freeze effect.
- Shock
- Chain lightning effect triggers, dealing damage to the enemy and those around it.
- Infection
- Enemies affected by the plague status effect will take additional damage when they are infected.
- The target will also have reduced healing.
- Hunger System Implementation
- Players no longer have any cooldown on food. Instead, players will have a limited amount of healing items they can use per combat encounter.
- Players will start the game with the ability to use five food per combat encounter and can upgrade this limit via The Watcher, using Plague Ichor.
- Tutorialization System Rework
- Comprehensive pass on tutorialization to improve tutorials, when they appear, and revamp UI
- Dodge Mechanic Rework
- Quickstep now has more i-frames than medium roll
- The player no longer gets slowed after performing multiple consecutive Quicksteps
- Medium roll no longer has i-frames covering the full animation, which means players can be hit during the final part of the roll animation
- Poise System Rework
- Entities will not take any poise damage if they are already staggered
- Entities will now play a hit reaction dependent on when they get attacked. For example, hitting an enemy while they are mid-attack will be more effective at interrupting them than attacking them at the end of their attack
- Armor & Resistance rework
- Upgrading armor now provides a flat bonus regardless of the type, which means that it is much more worthwhile to upgrade Cloth and Leather armor
- Armor now gives elemental resistances
- Rings now only gives two elemental resistances, but are now percentage increases
- Added armor penetration to entities, which means that a higher level entity will deal more damage to lower level entity
- Shield Rework:
- Shields have been given a shield resistance value, instead of just providing additional armor to the player. Shields only having an armor value limited its capabilities, as armor had a diminishing returns effect.
- Players can run while using Light Shields, cannot run while using Medium Shields & cannot move while using Great Shields.
- Blocking no longer costs stamina.
- Elemental damage now gets mitigated by shield resistance.
- Shields no longer grant poise defence and instead deal poise damage on block. This means enemy stagger bar progress will not fall if players constantly block enemy attacks. Enemies will recoil if poise defence is lower than shield’s poise damage.
- Dynamic Gear System Introduced
- Previously, weapons & armor would only ever drop at their given tiers. They will now drop at an upgrade level dependent on both player level and enemy level. This means that a tier 1 weapon can now drop at a much higher upgrade level anywhere in the world.
- Danos Project improvements
- Players can upgrade Danos’ Workers to speed up the process of other projects permanently
- Seneschal now has the ability to instantly complete any Danos project at the cost of Gloamseed
- Improvements to targeting
- During hard lock, the origin point is now based on where the targeting dot currently is, which means switching targets should now be much more accurate
- Improvements for distinguishing between when the player is in auto-lock or hard-lock mode during combat
- Target lock is now more forgiving when an enemy goes off-screen due to camera changes
- Bounties & Challenges UI re-design
- Abandoning Bounties & Challenges is now set to a different keybinding/button to accepting them
- Updated message when abandoning Bounties & Challenges
- Multiple bounties can now be accepted at the same time
- Item rewards can now be viewed before accepting a new bounty/challenge
- The circular area indicator that appears on the map has been updated
- Bounties/Challenges can now be tracked on-screen using a toggle (N)
- All weapons now always have 4 runes available, even when enchanted
- Every Staff/Wand/Bow rune will now only consume focus if the rune is successfully used. If the player is interrupted during the cast, it will not consume any focus.
- Doubled base weapon damage, max health per health attribute, enemy health and enemy damage
- Durability Damage on Death is now set to 1-10 instead of 5
- Items in chests can now stack to 99 instead of 20 for food and 25 for other items
- Fillmore now only upgrades weapons, while Mira & Meri will now upgrade Armor
- Enemies in the Crucible now grant experience, at a reduced rate from the overworld
- Food values, buff effects & buff durations re-balanced
- Crafting material costs redefined to make more sense
- Experience potions now grant a 10%/20%/30% bonus experience from Small/Medium/Large respectively and last an hour, instead of giving flat experience increases
- Re-balanced the resource cost of upgrading weapons & armor
- Increased repair costs slightly
- The roles of ! and ? quest markers are now reversed, with ! signifying a new quest and ? signifying the end of a quest step
- Quick-selection menus will not show the description of the items
- Finley will now appear every day from 20:00 to 24:00 on the in-game clock
- The aiming of Flasks & Bombs has been greatly improved
- Danos will now show players what level each project is at in his menu
- Enemy De-aggro Zones implemented around some NPC setups and vignettes / quest moments
- Runes now have additional poise defense when using them
- Improvements to dialog ui (“a” button appears instead of “y” & animates when pressed)
- It is no longer possible to extract the “arrow” rune out of Bows
- Kickback to enemies now occurs if they are frozen
- Extracting runes now costs gold
- Players are now properly set on fire when damaged by environmental fiery effects
Gear:
New Gauntlets and Wand Weapon Archetypes
- Gauntlets
- Ironstud Interrogators
- Woven Wraps
- Crystal Fist
- Deadfang
- Nith Grovebinders
- Reibach’s Claws
- Shellguard Gauntlets
- Sun’s Scorn
- Claw of the Crescent Moon
- Cursed Unguis
- Emerald Talons
- Gossamer Gauntlets
- The Dawn Never Comes
- Wands
- Entwined Root
- Grasping Magus Wand
- Hoar Frost Sickle
- Lord of the Muck
- Ambers Husk
- Flame Becomes Us
- Fused Coronet
- Nit Gate
- All is Known
- Crooked Key
- Molten Clutch
- Moon Shard
- Rune-Stricken Wand
- Sanglier
- Tarnished Wand
New Weapons for Existing Archetypes
- One-Handed Axes
- Boarskin Tusk
- Shroud Cleaver
- Reclaimer
- One-Handed Straight Swords
- Scorched Broadblade
- Whetted Wedge
- One-Handed Clubs
- Thorn Gripper
- Flame Wrangler
- Harvester’s Bonesaw
- Nailbringer
- One-Handed Maces
- Shrike Tree
- Two-Handed Great Axes
- Boarskin Reaper
- Midnight Shredder
- Cerim’s Skyrend
- Harvester’s Dread
- Two-Handed Scythe
- Hope Shorn
- Soul Thresher
- Two-Handed Great Swords
- Mayhem
- Staffs
- Endless Winter
- Caretaker’s Ruined Staff
New Runes
- Wand Runes
- Armageddon
- Fire Wall
- Fire Walk
- Spin Strike
- Fire Blast
- Fire Dart
- Curved Fireball
- Fire Burst
- Air Beam
- Frost Needles
- Dodge Beam
- Frost Blade
- Ice Dart
- Cold Sling
- Lightning Bolt
- Charged Bolt
- Static
- Lightning Blast
- Lightning Dart
- Lightning Barrage
- Lightning Flash
- Lightning Leap
- Lightning Storm
- Plague Splatter
- Plague Column
- Plague Dart
- Plague Smite
- Plague Barrage
- Plague Explosion
- Plague Burst
- Plague Launch
- Gauntlets Rune
- Spirit Burst
- Cyclone Kick
- Drive Break
- Rising Fang
- Tempest Kick
- Tremor Wave
- Buster Rift
- Skyfall Smash
- Bare Knuckle
- Break Rush
- Dragonfly Kick
- Recoil Strike
- Snapback Shot
- One-Handed Runes
- Blazing Rupture
- Tornado Strike
- Brutal Reprise
- Stormpiercer
- Overrun
- Two-Handed Runes
- Relentless Cleave
- Raging Spiral
- Spiral Crash
- Breaker Thrust
- Seismic Crush
- Tremor Slam
- Rip and Tear
- Frenzied Cleave
- Staff Runes
- Homing Frost
- Frost Stream
- Rotwheel
- All-weapon runes
- Turnback Kick
- Dropkick
- Throw Knife
- Throw Axe
- Frontflip Kick
- Swipe Kick
- Drone Trap
- Illuminate
New Armor Sets
- Ashen Knight Set
- Blackhewn Mage Set
- Bolein Knight Set
- Bolein Rebel Set
- Bolein Royal Set
- Bonehawk Set
- Covenant Knight Set
- Dasha Mender Set
- Fellhorn Set
- Gilded Spearman Set
- Gladesman Set
- Groveguard Set
- Heavy Feather Set
- Hive Slinger Set
- Mad Brambler Set
- Mangler’s Set
- Of the Beak Set
- Of the Egg Set
- Of the Primus Set
- Pantler’s Set
- Planeswalker Set
- Stalking Jay Set
- Snout Master Set
- The Caretaker Set
- Wild Finch Set
- Torchborne Set
- The Empty Set
- Master Set
- Mudstalker Set
- Scarlet Set
New Unique Rings
- Scarlet Ring
- Swap Max Health and Max Focus.
- Ring of Determination
- Spend Health if there is not enough Focus available
- Focus Cost decreased by up to 60% based on Missing Health.
- Battlecry Ring
- Spend Health instead of Focus
- Cannot Lifesteal.
- Serendipity Ring
- Food healing is applied over time
- Healing increased by 30%.
Reworked Rings
- Rune Ring
- Rune Damage increased by 30%
- Attack Damage decreased by 10%
- Thistle Ring
- “Deal 25% Damage on Damage Taken.
- Lose 6 Stamina on Damage Taken.
- Snake Ring
- Deal 20% Damage on Block
- Lose 6 Stamina on Block.
- Plagued Ring
- Lifesteal Increased by 20% at Low Health
- Max Health decreased by 20%.
- Fierce Ring
- Damage increased by 20% for 10 seconds after Damage Taken.
- Band of Calmness
- Focus Gain increased by 25%
- Max Focus increased by 50%.
- Solace Ring
- Regainable Health increased by 30%
New Unique Gear
- Glimmering Bulwark
- Gain Enlightenment for 6 seconds after Parry
- Rune Damage increased by 20% while Enlightened
- Focus Gain increased by 30% while Enlightened
- Tarnished Wand
- Gain Enlightenment for 6 seconds after inflicting Shock Buildup
- Stamina Cost decreased by 30% while Enlightened
- Damage Taken decreased by 20% while Enlightened
- The Dawn Never Comes
- Gain one of Three Tolls for 15 seconds after Damage Taken
- Damage increased by 20% on First Toll
- Lifesteam increased by 20% on SecondToll
- Damage Taken increased by 20% on Third Toll
Reworked Uniques
- Lacquered Bow
- Heat Damage increased by 20% for 6 seconds after Cold Damage Dealt.
- Cold Damage increased by 20% for 6 seconds after Heat Damage Dealt.
- Gain 30% Stamina on Damage Dodged
- Midnight Blade
- Shock Buildup increased by 50% for 5 seconds after inflicting Shock Buildup
- Gain 30% Focus on Parry
- Refill Focus on Backstab
- Proud Lance
- Electric Damage infusion after Sprinting for 4 seconds
- Electric Damage increased by 40%
- Movement Speed increased by 10%
- Falling Sky
- Damage increased by 10% of current Focus
- Gain 50% Stamina on Focus Use
- Sinew
- Lifesteal increased by 25%
- Damage increased by 30% against Low Health Enemies
- Refill Stamina on Parry
- Cinder & Stone
- Deal 40% Heat Damage on Rune Attack
- Deal 25% Heat Damage on Parry
- Stagger Resistance increased by 30%
- Fetid Club
- Damage increased by 10% of Current Weight
- Damage Taken decreased by 20% while Charging
- Refill Stamina on Staggering an Enemy
- Corpse Smeared Blade
- Gain Taint for 15 seconds after inflicting Infection Buildup
- Lifesteal increased by 30% while Tainted
- Max Stamina increased by 40% while Tainted
- Drain Health while Tainted
- New recipes for crafting gear are now available
Enchantments:
- Enchantment System Rework
- Almost all of the enchantments found in the game are either new or have been re-worked. Full list and explanations of their mechanics can be found here: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/14NAhYwL5U4VWHrssh_AtIYmxYyMwr9MF5QoaB56G79Y/edit?gid=0#gid=0
- Many event-based enchantments have been introduced, which massively expands upon the build diversity of the game Some of these events include things such as “after Fatality”, “after Charged Attack”, “on damage dodged” and many more
- Fatality – When the enemy is killed with a special (rune) or a charged attack
- Regainable Health – Upon taking damage, the player will have a limited time opportunity to gain back a portion of the lost health by hitting the enemy back
- Elemental enchantments that were found on weapons which granted additional damage have now been replaced with “Overrides” that completely changes the damage type of the weapon
- Magical items can now only have up to 3 enchantments, while plague can have up to 4, alongside them having a plagued downside
- Fallen Embers can now be used to reroll/add enchantments to already enchanted items
Enemies and Bosses:
- 3 New Campaign Bosses
- The Lost Huntress
- The Caretaker & Tusk
- The Winged Brood
1 New Side Content Boss
- The Unbreakable Egg
8 Plague System Bosses
- Sigrid’s Vow
- Marin’s Voice
- Marin’s Might
- Annora’s Shadow
- The Sayer’s Echo
- Bloodbound Torment
- Daughter of the Vale
- Caylen’s Faithful
- Caylen’s Forgotten
Updated Bosses
- Falstead Darak – Both phases received a major polish, including:
- Polished animations
- Adjusted behavior
- Cleaned up hitbox data
- Added new abilities
- Riven Twins – Received a major update to help them stand out from other enemies of the similar type, including:
- Improved and polished animations
- Changed accents in animations
- Tweaked behavior
- Updated all special abilities
- Echo Knight – General polish pass for both phases, including:
- Refined hitbox data for better precision
- Enhanced hit reactions caused by the boss
- Reworked one of the boss’s abilities from scratch
2 New Enemy Factions with a total of 12 New Enemies
- New Balak Taw Faction
- Stalking Jay
- Wild Finch
- Mad Brambler
- Heavy Feather
- Bone Hawk
- Hive Slinger
- High Talon
- New Harvesters Faction
- Timber Wight
- Wormwood Wretch
- Limseed Archer
- Rust Reaver
- Corpse Treader
6 New Enemies for Existing Factions
- Torn Humans
- Torn Carapace
- Plagued Beasts
- Winged Broodling
- Torn Bear
- Beasts
- Rust Bear
- Bane Moth
- Wild Boar
9 New Critters
- Alpine Goat
- Barn Spider
- Brush Rabbit
- Crested Stag
- Speckled Deer
- Shade Fox
- Veldt Sheep
- Woodland Squirrel
- Chicken
Existing Enemy Changes
- Torn Crawler
- Polish Pass
- Updated Model
- Torn Crawler
- Fixed and reinforced burrow/unburrow behavior.
- Torn Grubhost
- Behavior overhaul—now far more aggressive.
- Animation polish.
- Removed visually similar attacks to improve readability.
- Bonded Witch
- Deals more damage
Humanoid Updates
- Updated hit reactions for all humanoids based on weapon class/archetype: each now plays the appropriate hit reaction when struck.
- General polish pass: cleaned animations, refined hitboxes, and tweaked behavior.
- Further tightened hitbox data for more precise interactions.
- Backstab feature rebalanced: the position behind an enemy required to trigger a backstab now demands greater precision.
- Every humanoid archetype gained anti-backstab behavior
- Improved turn-in-place behavior for all humanoids, varying by weapon type.
- Updated out-of-combat animations by weapon: humanoids (except Risens) no longer use the “drunk” walk animation.
- Refined movement settings: humanoid navigation is now more accurate.
- Refined unlockable attacks for all humanoid archetypes to make them more readable
- Each humanoid received evasive ability against projectile attacks;
- Added out-of-screen protection – enemies should not launch projectiles if they are out of screen.
Factional Updates
- Knights of Tanth
- Added Crossbow Shot and Kamikaze Rat abilities
- Springwire trap now deals more damage
- Boarskin
- Added Spear Throw ability.
- False Ones
- Updated abilities to better match the Echo Knight’s theme; improved factional behavior so they use abilities more frequently
Bounties Updates
- Knights of Knellap, Plagued Doctors, The Huntsmen, The Reapers, and The Red have received a major polish pass—each ability was updated and refined
- Bounty targets received behavior updates to reinforce the unique challenges they present
General Enemy Improvements
- Many enemies will now react to the player attempting to get behind them to perform a backstab
- Updated hit reactions for all creatures based on archetype: creatures now play the correct hit reaction when struck by the player
- General polish pass: cleaned animations, refined hitboxes, and tweaked behavior
- Tightened hitbox data for fairer encounters
- Added drown animations to all creature types
Balance:
- Arrows now cost focus to use
- Falling Sky staff is no longer craftable
- Flasks & Bombs now deal more damage
- Vial items now last 2 minutes
- Vials of Focus now increases focus gain instead of giving a flat focus amount
- Weapon Oils & elemental-overriding enchantments now last 60 seconds
- Gnarled Saw now deals less poise damage
- Dual Daggers now deal less poise damage and have less focus gain
- Throw runes now cost 50 focus, but have had their damage adjusted accordingly
- Gem drop rate has been significantly reduced
- Heal Aura is now a channeled rune. It will heal the player for as long as the player channels it, which consumes focus in turn.
- Channel is now a channelled rune. It will grant focus for as long as the player channels it, which consumes health in turn.
- Lightning Claw now deals less damage and poise damage
- Most items/enchantments that granted flat amounts of focus have been either removed or reworked to instead grant focus gain increases
- Reap now costs 100 focus
- Spin now costs 100 focus
- Pole Flurry now costs 100 focus
- Berserk Strike now costs 100 focus
- Wave spells now cost 100 focus
- The player is now considered to be at Low Health when below 50%
- Wooden Sword buff
- Governor’s Sword buff
- All bow runes have been re-balanced
- Scythe of Wretches Charged Attack buff
- Dried Hive’s now deals less damage with its first attack
- Bleeder’s delight now deals less damage with its run attack
Music:
- New Music Composed by Gareth Coker
- New titlescreen / menu / character creation music and flow
- New Prologue music
- New exploration music in The Shallows
- New exploration music in Mariner’s Keep
- New exploration music in Orban Glades post-Sacrament arrival
- New Sacrament exterior music + tech foundation for music expansion
- New Sacrament interior music + tech foundation for music expansion
- New Warrick music
- New Darak music (both forms)
- New Riven Twins music
- New Sewers exploration music + tech foundation for music expansion
- Numerous new miscellaneous targeted area/event music in various locations from original early access release
- New music for all cinematics from original early access release
- New exploration music for Marin Woods
- New exploration music for Lowland Meadows
- New exploration music for Marin Village
- Numerous new miscellaneous targeted area music in Marin Woods, Lowland Meadows, and music support for Breach-related narrative events
- New Plagued Bear music
- New Caretaker music
- New Winged Brood music
- New music for Balak Taw arena
- Technical foundation for Plague system music implementation
- New music for all cinematics for Breach-related narrative content
- New Crucible music was added July 2024
Input:
- Custom cursor is now available in-game
- PlayStation controller scheme is now supported
Audio:
- Full audio coverage of Breach expansion
- Updated mix across the all existing content
- Updated combat audio to be more satisfying
- Updated content and mix for a variety of EA weapons such as Straight- and Great Swords, along with design for new weapon types and spells.
- Equipped type of weapon will now be represented in the player’s movement and foley SFX
- Vivid ambiences and environment SFX for a variety of new areas
- Real time processing of the environments for plagued areas
- Voice actor recordings and integration for a huge number of new and existing NPCs
- Custom voice actor recordings and sound design for new enemy factions, monsters, wildlife, and bosses
- Group VO recordings for NPC crowds and diegetic music
- Updated VO and SFX for player emotes
- Music system design and integration of new cinematic-, boss-, and exploration music
- Bespoke foley stage recordings for cinematic cutscenes
- Updated player interaction SFX for a variety of vegetation
- UI SFX for a number of system panels, including Danos the Builder, Captain Randolph, Plague Screens, and the Seneschal
- Audio support for a number of kickable debris items scattered through the world.
- Improved Damage-Over-Time tech and SFX for elemental damage.
- Technical audio improvements, including improved performance, fast travel fixes, new music system support, and sound host location fixes
VFX:
- New Dynamic Leaves
- New ground impact effects
- Grass is now able to be burned away by fiery effects
- Fast travelling via whisper now has a new visual effect
Localization:
- Added and updated localized text in many places across multiple languages
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where interacting with Rattigan multiple times in his cage lead to a crash
- Fixed players and ally NPCs being able to push Darak off the bridge
- Fixed an issue where blink off an edge allowed the player to go much further than intended
- Fixed issue with two Roans appearing at the start of the Inquisition Arrival cutscene
- Fixed Experience Loss On Death enchantment not activating when dying via the environment (drowning, falling, etc)
- Fixed Captain Randolph’s cape flickering
- Fixed an issue where the player wasn’t notified when the inventory was full while crafting.
- Fixed the helmsman’s talk animation in prologue
- Fixed the collision of the fence near the blacksmith area when smithy is upgraded to level 3
- Fixed the helmsman not touching the ship’s wheel during prologue
- Fixed the audio timing during cutscene for Darak when jumping off the bridge in Orban Glades
- Fixed being able to see out of world in Iona’s Cavern on the far right side
- Fixed the wall on the outer entrance to the ships interior not fading properly
- Fixed old attribute scores flashing on screen when confirming new attribute points
- Fixed the collision on a tent in Mariner’s Keep
- Fixed the quest marker floating in the air after defeating Darak and returning to Winnick during Of Rats and Raiders
- Fixed players being able to climb up a rock ledge
- Fixed an unintended shortcut where players were able to climb up a rock ledge in southern Orban Glades and instantly reach a potential large chest
- Fixed an unintended shortcut where players were able to jump and clip through the Nameless Pass kickdown bridge while it was still raised
- Fixed Winnick’s rapier clipping into his model
- Fixed Sirens being unable to pathfind onto ground properly in some situations
- Fixed Sirens getting stuck in walls in The Black Trench
- Fixed Horus in Sacrament randomly mopping the air at times
- Fixed Bonded Witch being able to spawn in the air in Nameless Pass quarry
- Fixed issue with wolves not being hit by certain projectiles sometimes
- Fixed Winnick’s laugh getting cut off when first talking to him inside Sacrament
- Fixed issue climbing being inconsistent with Nameless Pass cranes when jumping from other platforms
- Fixed “Health decreased by x%” enchant causing health loss upon re-joining a realm
- Fixed input queueing for bows
- Removed a floating rock at the Mountain Gate
- Fixed enemies’ poise defence getting permanently lowered when their poise is broken
- Fixed “Adrenaline Rush” Echo allowing players to run out of world in crucible
- Fixed being able to climb on top of a wall unintendedly in the optional side of The Black trench
- Fixed being able to go straight to The Riven Twins by falling down terrain at The Mountain Gate
- Fixed being able to climb up the broken tower in Mariner’s Keep and skip to the upper part of Orban Glades
- Fixed being able to go out of world on the far left side of The Shallows, via Mariner’s Keep
- Fixed small stone objects clipping into wall in Sacrament Graveyard
- Fixed Tooth of the Ancient One’s first charged attack having two separate SFX
- Fixed Bud of the Everlasting Tree’s third charged attack having two separate SFX
- Fixed pipe sidle section assets and collision so players don’t get stuck in the optional side of The Black Trench
- Fixed getting stuck due to collision issues with stone wall near the entrance of Mariner’s
- Fixed falling out of world due to collision issues near the vine wall in south west Sacrament
- Fixed a chest clipping in the ground when opened in Sacrament river
- Fixed being able to get onto an unintended area near the end of Iona’s Cavern
- Fixed being able to stay underwater by getting caught on terrain when raising the water level in The Black Trench
- Fixed Return rune description formatting
- Fixed being invincible forever due to a problem with Echoes in Crucible
- Fixed Capercaillie parts being attainable in-game (all related recipes/blueprints have been adjusted)
- Fixed Turkey parts being attainable in-game (all related recipes/blueprints have been adjusted)
- Fixed being unable to equip broken gear
- Fixed getting stuck in the upper part of Orban Glades by falling down a rock they cannot climb back up
- Fixed being able to climb out of world near the ladder in Iona’s Cavern
- Fixed being able to climb out of world near the end of the hallucination sequence in Iona’s Cavern
- Fixed being able to drop off the vines and get to an unintended platform in the upper part of Iona’s Cavern