No Rest for the Wicked Gets First Update, Here's What It Does

No Rest for the Wicked from Moon Studios has only been out for two days now, but it's already gotten its first early access update to address some players' concerns shared after the game launch. That of course follows a discussion from Moon Studios itself that acknowledged some of these issues people have been talking about, so if you were someone who contributed to those, you'll be happy to see things like durability damage, repair costs, and stamina all addressed in a few balance update.

When Moon Studios previously acknowledged the complaints players had and shared a lineup of what it has in the works in terms of updates, things like being able to remap controls were high up on the lists of requests. That feature hasn't yet been incorporated into the game as part of this update, but it and other improvements are still on the way.

"THANK YOU again to all of you for making our Early Access launch so amazing," Moon Studios said in a preamble for the patch notes. "Today's hotfix is the first of many upcoming patches and updates to improve No Rest for the Wicked on the road to our 1.0 release. We hear you! While we are hard at work on performance improvements and controller remapping, which are coming soon, please be sure to check the resolution settings for the game to be able to get the best experience in the meantime. Today's Day 2 hotfix aims to improve Balance, Durability, Stamina, Loot, Stability, and immediate Quality of Life."

Below is everything that's changed after the first hotfix for No Rest for the Wicked:

No Rest for the Wicked Patch Notes

Balance Changes

Reduced Durability Damage Taken

Reduced Repair Costs

Increased Drop Rate on Repair Powders

Reduced Stamina Costs

Reduced Fall Damage Curve

Reduced cost of Horseshoe Crab and food that includes Horseshoe Crab

Balance update for the Cerim Crucible boss

Changed Corpse-Smeared Blade starting from Tier 2 to Tier 1

Loot Changes

Introduced more Weapons into Fillmore's Pre-Sacrament Loot Table

Reduced Drop Rate of Fallen Embers

Stability

Fixed crash that could occur when quitting out to the main menu

Bug Fixes

Improved inventory navigation

Fixed jump at Potion Seller Cave so you can't miss the jump when executed correctly

Blocked off an out of bounds area of Nameless Pass

Removed lingering dev tools

Aspect ratios, localization support, issues with displayed controls, and fading environments were among the other top issues being looked into, but for now, No Rest for the Wicked players have the patch notes above with more on the way in the future.