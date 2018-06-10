The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus ‘Buddies Up’ With Hideo Kojima

With Death Stranding set to take center stage at Sony’s E3 press conference this week, there’s a very good chance that we’ll finally see gameplay from the forthcoming Hideo Kojima project, and maybe even a bit more.

In an attempt to build up hype for his appearance at the convention and the press conference this week, Kojima took to Twitter to post a pair of new photos with one of the game’s primary stars, The Walking Dead‘s own Norman Reedus. And let’s just say they’re quite close.

The first photo is pretty cool in its own right, with Reedus and Kojima showing off their awesome selection in shirts (we need that Nic and Norman’s one) and celebrating with one another.

But it’s the second photo that’s more fun, featuring Reedus mock-choking the director. We’re not sure what prompted him to, but it’s pretty great all the same.

The reactions to the photos from fans are really cool as well, with some of the best ones captured below:

“Choke me harder daddy!” – Kojima to Norman — Mitchell “Gamer” Virgil (@MitchelllVirgil) June 9, 2018

Here’s some amazing fan art for good measure.

Sometimes the Internet just gets it right. These responses are golden.

It’s unknown whether Reedus will be joining Kojima during his presentation at the Sony press conference, but we’d love to get his perspective on the forthcoming Death Stranding. We’ll see what happens when the show rolls around tomorrow night.

One thing’s for sure. We could all use a friendship like Reedus and Kojima’s. No, not to the point where we’re choking each other. But you can see the camaraderie between the two is simply awesome beyond belief. And, again, we need those t-shirts. Our fashion sense is clearly lacking compared to this duo.

Death Stranding doesn’t currently have a release date but it’s set to arrive for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.