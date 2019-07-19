Viking RTS Northgard Coming to PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One This September

Independent developer Shiro Games has announced that Northgard is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch later this year on September 26. Further, Shiro announced a new expansion for the game’s PC version, dubbed Northgard: Conquest. But that’s not all. It also announced a new tabletop game, Northgard: Uncharted Lands. And to accompany all of this news, the developer has also released a new trailer showing off the million-selling Viking strategy game.

According to Shiro Games, the console release will feature all the content the PC version has, including both the Relics and Ragnarok updates, along with six clans, a lengthy campaign, cooperative and ranked competitive modes, and more. And if you’re interested in picking the game up at retail you can, as a retail release — via Merge Games — is in the works.

For those that don’t know: Northgard debuted back in 2017 via Steam Early Access. It then released worldwide in 2018, and has since become one of the most popular strategy games in the world. And rightfully so, it’s very good.

Meanwhile, the new tabletop game is set in the same universe as the game and transforms the Viking clan action, resource gathering, village building, and the strategic scheming of the game into a tabletop experience.

“Aimed at strategy fans of all ages and experience levels, Northgard: Uncharted Lands is designed to be played by two to five players,” reads an official pitch. “As with the popular PC version, players take control of their own Viking clan to explore and conquer new territories, brave the harshest of winters, fight (or befriend) mythical beings and creatures, and defeat any foe on the road to ultimate victory. Shiro Games will share further details about the board game later this year.”

And lastly, the new pc expansion will be 100 percent free, and features a new asynchronous, procedurally-generated campaign mode. Poised to debut in October 2019, the expansion “allows players to cooperatively chart their way to victory with each player receiving tailor-made missions and objectives, ensuring each playthrough is radically different from the next.”

Both the expansion and the new tabletop game will be at Gamescom 2019 in August. So, if you’re at the show, be sure to stop by and check it all out.