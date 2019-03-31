Nvidia Creates AI Gaming Assistant For April Fools’ Day

April Fools’ Day is practically upon us, but many companies have begun rolling out the pranks. This is usually the time of year that many people in the gaming industry start “revealing” revolutionary ideas and products that will change our lives for the better, and Nvidia is no exception. Taking to their social media pages and even their own website, Nvidia announced R.O.N., the “a revolutionary, AI-powered holographic assistant that delivers the thrill of personalized PC gaming from your desktop,” which sounds awesome up until the point that you realize what day of the year it is.

“A new era of enhanced PC gaming is here,” the website reads. “R.O.N. taps into the full power of your GeForce RTX 20 Series-powered gaming rig to connect you to your games, coach you through your gameplay, and stay up-to-date on everything happening in the world of gaming. R.O.N. can even create and project 3D AR displays of maps, levels, and data to help you consistently dominate in battle.”

According to the website, R.O.N. will also be able to help gamers get a handle on their own rage with the “all-new adaptive RageConverter technology.” This will help “translate any questionable language into supportive messages for your team.” We can think of a few communities that might benefit from the use of Nvidia’s gaming assistant.

In addition to this, users can expect to see a decline in trolls with the use of “R.O.N.’s cutting-edge TrollDestroyer capabilities.” This will provide assistance to “effortlessly wear down their stamina with a limitless supply of AI arguments, backed up by the endless wealth of information available on the Internet.” Sounds pretty good to me!

What may be its best feature is its ability to prevent distractions, because we all know the feeling of having our immersion broken by a text, call, etc. “R.O.N.’s TalkBlock™ AI features help you combat the most common obstacles to epic gameplay,” reads the website. “R.O.N. can connect to more than 208 third-party applications to redirect parents, partners, or roommates toward simple diversions. This gives you the extra time you need to beat that final level.”

What do you think about all of this? Do you wish R.O.N. were a real product? What other features would Nvidia need to add in order for you to pick one up for yourself? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

