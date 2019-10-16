NXT’s Adam Cole Reveals His Favorite Gaming Console

Adam Cole is currently riding high in NXT with no end to his current reign as NXT Champion in sight and his stable, the Undisputed Era, all holding title gold. That quest to keep his title will be getting quite a bit tougher with Finn Balor returning to NXT and a now fully healthy Tommaso Ciampa looking to reclaim the belt he never actually lost. Cole will also be playable along with the rest of his crew in WWE 2K20, and during a recent event, we had the chance to chat with Cole about his run as well as all things gaming. During our conversation, we just had to ask what his favorite console was, and while everyone has their favorite, it’s hard to argue with his pick.

“If I had to pick one as far as the most memorable, when I knew video games were more than just a fun thing to do for a couple of minutes and they were actual art, probably the PlayStation One,” Cole said. “There’s just so much. Metal Gear Solid. Resident Evil series. Final Fantasy VII blew my mind!”

At that point, the conversation pretty much derailed into two Final Fantasy VII geeks losing their minds, and that game is one of the many iconic titles from the era of the PS1. While I will always have a special place in my heart for the Dreamcast, you can’t fault the PS1, which in addition to the titles listed above also featured Final Fantasy Tactics, NFL Gameday, Tomb Raider, Crash Bandicoot, Silent Hill, Twisted Metal, Gran Turismo, PaRappa The Rapper, Chrono Cross, Xenogears (a personal fave), Parasite Eve, and more.

As for Cole, fans can see him tonight on a new episode of NXT, and you can find the official description for it below.

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Angel Garza

Pete Dunne vs. Damian Priest

Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic

Teagan Nox Returns

“Tommaso Ciampa made a shocking return during NXT’s live two-hour premiere on USA Network, confronting NXT Champion Adam Cole. However, Ciampa’s road to the NXT Title is taking a slight detour, as The Blackheart will compete for the first time in seven months when he battles Angel Garza. A backstage confrontation where Ciampa punched Garza led to NXT General Manager William Regal making this match. Will Ciampa show that he’s ready to go after “Goldie” once again, or will Garza ruin The Blackheart’s long-awaited return? Find out on WWE NXT, live tonight at 8/7 C on USA!”

NXT airs every Wednesday on USA Network, and let us know what your favorite console is in the comments or by hitting me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things NXT and gaming!