NXT Stars Take On Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

In the dying months of 2019, it seems like everyone has been talking about Star Wars. Understandably so, of course. Between The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, there has never been a time when the franchise has had such a wealth of content to discuss. In the latest episode of UpUpDownDown, WWE stars Tegan Nox and Johnny Gargano did just that, as they played Jedi: Fallen Order together! For those who have yet to try EA’s latest Star Wars game, the video should give gamers a nice idea what to expect from the title, while WWE fans should just enjoy hearing the two wrestlers talk about the Star Wars franchise.

.@JohnnyGargano steps over to the DARK SIDE on #LRLR with @TeganNoxWWE_ for all things #StarWars! It’s STAR WARS JEDI: FALLEN ORDER on LEFT RIGHT LEFT RIGHT!https://t.co/siE4ySEpe9 pic.twitter.com/KxFr8iA56e — UpUpDownDown (@UpUpDwnDwn) December 31, 2019

In the video, Nox and Gargano explore the first planet in the game, Bracca. At this point in the story, protagonist Cal Kestis has yet to receive his force powers, which makes things a little difficult for Gargano who had already beat the game and was used to using Cal’s abilities. In one of the video’s more interesting moments, Nox mentions that she recently watched the entire film series on Disney+, and discussed her least favorite character from the prequel trilogy: Natalie Portman’s Queen Amidala! Funny enough, both Nox and Gargano are fans of Jar Jar Binks, however, and even discuss the prospect of a “Baby Jar Jar,” in the vein of The Mandalorian’s beloved Baby Yoda. Nox and Garagano agreed that a Baby Jar Jar would likely be just as loved as The Mandalorian star. Of course, some might disagree with that particular notion!

For the uninitiated, the UpUpDownDown channel on YouTube features WWE Stars regularly engaging in video game streams, as well as other “nerdom” related topics. The videos are typically hosted by Austin Creed (better known as Xavier Woods), but the LeftRightLeftRight shows feature additional hosts. While wrestling games like WWE Smackdown! vs. Raw have featured on the channel in the past, videos feature games from many different genres, including Super Mario Party, Untitled Goose Game and NHL ’95.

