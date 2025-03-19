New York Times Wordle Tips and Answer for March 19th

As we continue the daily tradition of logging in our streaks on The New York Times app, we’ve seen over 1,200 words make their way to the Wordle puzzles. With so many options to choose from, the slightly overwhelming sense of choice becomes tense as we continue moving down the blocks. Yesterday’s word was on the easier side, but the puzzle for March 19th is moderate. If you are feeling stuck, there’s no need to fret, as we’ve got you covered with some hints to solve today’s puzzle. While we’ll save the answer towards the end of the article, let’s dive into some useful tips.

Every Wordle provides players with six opportunities to guess a five-letter word, which can be solved through yellow and green blocks indicating feedback for correct letters and their placement. Each puzzle is the same for every individual, so regardless of where you are in the world, the daily puzzle will have the same word according to the day. The New York Times app also features Strands and Connections puzzles, for which we have daily hints and solutions.

When tackling today’s puzzle, it’s wise to remember that there is no need to think too deeply about the first word. For me, I always choose something that pops up in my head. For this Wordle puzzle, my starter word was ‘bread’, because my mind has been on sourdough orders. If you have trouble thinking of a word, sometimes it’s helpful to think of a word with more vowels since there are fewer of those compared to consonants. In my favor, today’s puzzle gave me 2 yellow blocks.

bread is a great starter, especially For Wordle and breakfast.

With my ‘bread’ starter word, the yellow blocks indicated that “A” and “R” are correct, but aren’t in the right spaces. Whenever I get two yellow letters, I make sure to put them together in the next guess, as it makes it easier for me to figure out placement. When it comes to today’s puzzle, this tactic proved to be a perfect move, as the two letters are in the third and fourth spots in the word. For those who still watch Wheel of Fortune, it’s okay to trust your instincts and go for the letter “S.” If you need more assistance, we have provided the answer down below.

The answer for the NYT Wordle for March 19th is “Spark.” While it’s a commonly used word, it’s wise to remember that many can get caught up in figuring out which consonants can be chosen. Even if you start strong, this combination of letters can still leave some stumped. If you’re like me and have a long streak, these hints can be useful when you need a spark of inspiration.

What did you think about today’s Wordle? Which word is your favorite to start with? Let us know in the comments down below!