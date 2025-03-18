New York Times Strands Answers for March 18th

Wondering what the theme means for today’s Strands? Fortunately for you, we’ve got you covered with everything you need to know to solve March 18th’s Strands puzzle for The New York Times, from answers, the Spangram, and some hints, tips, and tricks to aid you in the future. Strands is among some of the most popular games from The New York Times, like Connections and Wordle, but holds it own for its engaging word-search gameplay. The theme for today, “Grrr” is a strange one, yet not as difficult as yesterday’s, March 17th. Either way, we at ComicBook are ready to help you figure out the theme and answers.

The main focus of Strands is to locate words or phrases relating to the topic mentioned, all within the letter grid given. To find out the true meaning of the main theme, you‘ll need to find the Spangram, which helps you get the real meaning of the puzzle. Almost always, it will be a phrase or word, like bar food or horror films. Both before and after you find the Spangram, you can find words that relate to the overall theme, so, in the case of horror films, possible words would be Saw or Halloween.

Today’s Strands theme is “Grrr”.

For today, March 18th, you can be reassured to know that it is not as hard as yesterday’s, but can throw people off. The theme for today’s Strands is “Grrr”. This universal noise is one that sounds like it feels. With themes like these, unlike other times, it is just one word, so it does help hone in on what it could mean in terms of the words, not the Spangram. There are eight different words, including the Spangram. If you want hints on what the Spangram is, we have provided one below:

Today’s Spangram contains a word that is used to describe someone unhappy.

When looking for the Spangram in Strands, it’s good to remember that the word always spans from one side to the other, hence the name. Make sure to check the letters on the outer rims of the board and look for any awkward spacing in between words should you get to those first. If you want to know the Spangram in today’s Strands, it can be found down below:

The Spangram in today’s Strands puzzle is Crossword.

Interestingly, the usage of crossword isn’t due to the puzzle being about crosswords, but of “cross-words”. If you want to know all the words, which are all words that describe someone angry, in today’s Strands puzzle, they are as follows:

Cranky

Surly

Vexed

Peeved

Crossword

Irked

Touchy

Grumpy

Did you get the correct answers? Did you get the theme of today's Strands? Let us know in the comments below!