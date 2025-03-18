New York Times Connections Answers for March 18th

Having some trouble with today’s Connections? Lucky for you, we have all the answers, categories, and some hints and tips for today, March 18th’s Connections from The New York Times. Known for its tricky categorical gameplay, Connections has made a name for itself alongside other popular games like Strands, Spelling Bee, and Wordle. With today’s puzzle, the later categories, Blue and Purple, are pretty interesting, if not hard to find out. So, if you need help with today’s puzzle, from the correct answers, categories, and hints for future playthroughs, we’ve got all that and more for March 18th’s Connections.

When it comes to Connections, the game gives you 16 different words and your job is to sort them into four secret categories. Choose four words or phrases that you think could be related and, if correct, it will group them into their common association, or connection, if you will. Each category has its own color, with Yellow being the easiest to solve, then Green, Blue, and the hardest, Purple. The categories range from types of monkeys or fast food chains to HBO shows or Japanese clothing. You only have four strikes and, if you run out, you lose your streak and the categories are revealed.

Today’s Connections has two fun connected categories.

The puzzle for today‘s Connections, like yesterday’s, does have some unique words, which can give away what the category could be. Even still, they can throw some for a loop, so best to think things over and try and look into the associations of certain words. The words in March 18th’s Connections are as follows: Kinder, Dice, Singular, Die, Oxen, Special, Deer, Lice, Unique, Sheep, Squid, Angst, Mice, Wurst, Remarkable, and Shrimp.

If you don’t want to spoil the answers to each category but would like a hint, here is one for each of them:

Yellow: These words are one-of-a-kind

Green: Talking a whole other language

Blue: These species flock together

Purple: Like the previous category, but different

If you want to know the correct themes for today’s Connections, here are the categories:

Yellow: Exceptional

Green: German Words

Blue: Plural Animals Identical to Their Singular Forms

Purple: Plural Words that are Very Different from Their Singular Forms

As you can see, the Blue and Purple categories do share a similar trait of plurals and singular, which is a fun addition. If you want to know the answers as to what words go into which categories, here are the answers to Connections for March 18th:

Yellow: Remarkable, Singular, Special, Unique

Green: Angst, Die, Kinder, Wurst

Blue: Deer, Sheep, Shrimp, Squid

Purple: Dice, Lice, Mice, Oxen

Did you get the correct answers? What was the hardest category today? Let us know in the comments below!