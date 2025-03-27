New York Times Wordle Tips and Answer for March 27th

While the weekend is just within our grasp, the closest thing to escape and within the proximity is your phone, which has your Wordle puzzle ready to go. The New York Times app offers various puzzle games, such as Connections, Strands, and Spelling Bee, but nothing beats the global phenomenon that has been challenging players since 2021. The word-guessing game has thrown quite the hardball at us recently, especially with yesterday’s puzzle, but for today’s, it looks like we’ll be able to knock this one out of the park. March 27th’s puzzle isn’t challenging, but for those who need an extra boost in confidence, we’re here to help with tips and hints. We’ll also provide the solution within the last paragraph for your convenience.

As we already know, Wordle has gone through 2,000 words over its few years on the NYT app. With so many words that have been used, it’s no surprise that players can’t seem to stop playing the guessing game. The puzzle instructions are simple: players solve a five-letter word with only six chances and a few hints. These hints are indicated as feedback from your guess, which is represented by yellow and green blocks.

A great way to pick a five-letter word to start with is by either looking one up on the internet or using your surroundings to find something. You can also type any word you want, since this is an opportunity to test the waters and gain feedback for the final word. My mind has been constantly thinking about the five-hour-long Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement, which I may or may not have watched in its entirety. With this in mind, my starter word is ‘beast’ because we got confirmation that Kelsey Grammer, alongside some other notable X-Men movie characters, will be coming to the upcoming Russo Bros. film. My starter word didn’t put me in the face of inevitable doom since we got two yellow and a green block.

My chances of finding a five-letter Name within the 27-character Doomsday Roster were relatively high.

The word ‘beast’ set us up for success with E and S for the yellow blocks and a green for T. The letter T at the end of the final word is common, but we aren’t out of the weeds just yet. The feedback for E and S is nice, considering we haven’t put the S at the top of the word, which is a great tip to use whenever you can’t figure out a word to put down. It’s okay to take your time coming up with a word. If you are struggling, we have provided the Wordle answer below.

The solution for The New York Times Wordle for March 27th is “Sheet.” It’s a tempting word, especially for those who would rather be in bed than at work. Regarding the actual answer, this wasn’t as hard to solve as the other days, which was nice. As always, we will return tomorrow with another puzzle guide to end the work week. Continue those impressive streaks, NYT players.