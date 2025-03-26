New York Times Connections Answers for March 26th

Wondering what the answers are for today’s Connections? Look no further, as we have everything you are looking for, from the correct answers, categories, and a couple of hints and tips, for today, March 26th’s Connections from The New York Times. Popularity-wise, Connections has become a fan-favorite alongside Wordle and Strands, especially for its daily challenges. With today’s puzzle, as has been the case these past few days, we have some tough yet not impossible categories to find out with what words we got. Lucky for you, we have all the correct answers, categories, and hints for today’s Connections.

As always in Connections, you’ll be given 16 different words and will be asked to sort them into four secret categories. Choose four words or phrases that could be related and, if correct, it will group them into their common association, or connection, if you will. Each category has its own color, with Yellow being the easiest to solve, then Green, Blue, and the hardest, Purple. The categories can range from types of instruments or Mickey Mouse characters to coffee-producing countries or house symbols in Harry Potter. You only get four chances to get it right and, if you run out, you lose your streak and the categories are revealed.

Today’s Connections continues the challenging streak.

Today’s Connections, like yesterday and the day before, contain some interesting categories that can throw you for a bit of a loop, especially Purple. Luckily, some of the words do help make figuring things out a bit easier. The words in today’s Connections are as follows: Pinot, Card, Shot, Glass, Rose, Quartz, Drive, Thrust, Cloud, Bounce, Plate, Disk, Napkin, Flew, Galleon, and Fork.

If you don’t want to spoil the answers to each category but would like a hint, here is one for each of them:

Yellow: It’s not dinner time without these being present

Green: How did it get in the sky?

Blue: Take a ‘byte’ out of this one

Purple: Liquids can come in these, but add a bit more

If you want to know the correct themes for today’s Connections, here are the categories:

Yellow: Parts of a Table Setting

Green: Increased with “Up”

Blue: Kinds of Digital Storage

Purple: Units of Volume Plus Letter

If you want to know the answers as to what words go into which categories, here are the answers to Connections for March 26th:

Yellow: Fork, Glass, Napkin, Plate

Green: Flew, Rose, Shot, Thrust

Blue: Card, Cloud, Disk, Drive

Purple: Bounce, Galleon, Pinot, Quartz

Did you get the correct answers? What was the hardest category today?