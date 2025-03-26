New York Times Wordle Tips and Answer for March 26th

We are halfway through the week, and it’s officially time to click on those NYT apps for your daily Wordle. Whether you like to get Connections or Strands done first or last, there is no leaving out this puzzle game in your shuffle. The New York Times has been throwing quite the hard punches this week, but we got to catch our breaths with yesterday’s puzzle. For the puzzle for March 26th, we are in for another challenging guessing game, but don’t fret, as we have some tips and hints to help you along your playthrough. We have also provided the solution at the end of the article, but let’s not jump to conclusions too soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Since 2021, Wordle has been a primary source for testing your word knowledge in a fun yet challenging way. The puzzle instructs players to figure out a five-letter answer with only six chances to solve the correct word. While they let you conjure up whatever words come to your mind, the game provides feedback on your attempts with yellow and green blocks, indicating the correct placement and letter in the result. Yellow represents a letter that needs to be placed in another spot within the final word.

To get started, you need to think of a five-letter word that would maximize your chances of securing key feedback for the final answer. It’s a challenging task, considering you don’t know the word, but even getting little to no feedback is an informative tool for learning what type of word you’re looking for. My starting word for today is ‘spell’ because of the recent report of Nick Frost cast in the role of Hagrid in the upcoming HBO TV adaptation of Harry Potter, which seems like a great fit for the Shaun of the Dead actor. Based on my word, we got two yellow blocks.

If you don’t know what word to choose, I have spelled it out for you above.

The word ‘spell’ casts a rather opaque direction for the word as the yellow blocks indicate that E and L are within the final word. Something to think about when you get a vowel is that there is a strong chance that it might be the first letter of the word. Seeing that L only appears once in the word does give us some information as to how the letter is used within the final word. If you are having trouble coming up with a word, the solution can be found below.

The solution for The New York Times Wordle for March 26th is “Elbow.” It’s easy to see how this word could trip some people up, given that ‘below’ could’ve been a great starter word or a bad final guess. In any case, today’s puzzle was as tricky as trying to lick your elbow, but some people can accomplish it. For now, get back to crushing your day and continuing those NYT game streaks.