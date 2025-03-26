New York Times Strands Answers for March 26th

Is today’s Strands puzzle making you roar in anger? Don’t you worry, as we have everything you are looking for to solve March 26th’s Strands puzzle from The New York Times, including today’s answers, the Spangram, and some hints, tips, and tricks to help you in the future. If you’ve played Connections and Wordle, Strands adds a pinch of challenge and fun to your daily grind. Today’s theme, “In The Circle of Life” is one that plenty of people will get right away, but not for the words. Regardless, we’ve got what you need to get the theme, Spangram, and answers for today’s Strands.

The main gameplay of Strands is simple: Find words or phrases relating to the topic mentioned, all within the given letter grid. To figure out what the true meaning of the theme is, you‘ll need to find the Spangram, which will point towards the actual definition of the theme. Most likely, it will be a phrase or word, like Harry Potter or family pets. Both before and after you find the Spangram, you can find words that relate to the overall theme, so, in the case of Harry Potter, potential words would be names of characters in the series like Hagrid or Snape.

Today’s Strands theme is “In the circle of life”.

For today, March 26th, the theme is one that everyone has heard at least a few times. The theme for today’s Strands is “In The Circle of Life”. There is a fairly obvious reference to a beloved classic, but it may not be all that it seems. Still, something to remember is that each word is there for a reason, so dig deep into them. There are seven words, including the Spangram in today’s Strands, If you want hints on what the Spangram is, we have provided one below:

Today’s Spangram is the name of a beloved Disney film.

When figuring out where the Spangram is in Strands, know that it will always span from one side to the other, hence the name. Always make sure to check the letters on the outer rims of the board and look for any weird spacing in between words should you get to those first. If you want to know what today’s Spangram in Strands is, it can be found down below:

The Spangram in today’s Strands puzzle is Lion King.

While you may think the words will be the character names from the hit animated Disney film The Lion King, it’s a bit deeper than that. This time, all of the words are related to the species of animal that can be seen in the film. If you want to know all the words in today’s Strands puzzle, they are as follows:

Warthog

Elephant

Lion King

Hornbill

Hyena

Zebra

Meerkat

Did you get the correct answers? Did you get the theme of today's Strands? Let us know in the comments below!