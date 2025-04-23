BG3’s New Photo Mode Turns Everything Into a Meme

Baldur’s Gate 3 is packed with content. The three acts of the story challenge decision-making and combat prowess, romance opportunities put relationships on the line, and hidden secrets stretch observation to the limits. Every minute of time spent playing will be full to the brim with discoveries. However, all of this wouldn’t be complete without Photo Mode, and thanks to Patch 8, the crown jewel of BG3 has debuted.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Photo Mode in BG3 isn’t just for taking quick snapshots of iconic scenes while playing. This in-depth mechanic lets players pose characters, add accents, and remove unwanted objects from backgrounds. It’s a fully customizable stage, and the cast of the game are the props. Naturally, players have turned some of the most intense scenes in the game into instant memes.

Nothing Is Serious, And Everything Is Emotes

Baldur’s Gate 3 now has a photo mode!



Discover how you can get the perfect shot with our handy tips & tricks video: https://t.co/ZKezXkcGsP pic.twitter.com/4FbOnQPaKO — Baldur's Gate 3 (@baldursgate3) April 22, 2025

In a social media post that breaks down everything players can do in Patch 8’s Photo Mode, BG3 players have wasted no time sharing some of their personal masterpieces. One fan has shared a picture with the caption, “Thanks, Larian. I’m having a blast using photo mode the way god intended,” that combines banners, The Bear, and emojis for a provoking work of art.

Thanks, Larian. I'm having a blast using photo mode the way god intended pic.twitter.com/RCjh1LsPZZ — Octavia 🔥INFERNAL CORNER ZINE🔥 (@Octavia_Tav) April 22, 2025

Another turns a Mindflayer scene into a picture fit for a Jane Austen movie moment, with flower petals dancing in the breeze. The flower bouquet and hairpin are a particularly nice touch that complements the monster’s blue complexion.

Loving photo mode! Here’s some of what I’ve done! pic.twitter.com/wuBf3G8Adm — Jackie // red-headed chaos pixie (@Chaos_Pixie_Jax) April 22, 2025

Fans have also used the posing options to put specific characters together for couple photo ops. This includes staging their Tav with their love interest of choice, or pairing up companions for bizarre and hilarious combinations.

Other Baldur’s Gate 3 players have added suggestions for possible additions to photo mode, including the option to remove spore and lighting effects. There have also been requests for a more in-depth tutorial, as the Photo Mode options are complex and require practice to make the most of them.

While staging squad shots and smooches can be fun, some of the best Photo Mode images have turned iconic scenes into hilarious memes. From dropping villains like Raphael on the floor with their rear ends in the air to selfie poses and silly expressions before major fight scenes, Photo Mode has turned a dangerous D&D adventure into a series of social media pictures fit for a road trip Instagram.

The humor is perfect, especially for those who have played the game through a few times, as it adds a silly and lighthearted element to an otherwise serious narrative. It also encourages players to look at the surroundings of each area through a new lens, pushing creativity and generally turning a battle grind into an artistic opportunity in the making.

It’s unclear whether Photo Mode will get additional content now that Patch 8 is live. Larian has been firm that this was the final major content patch for Baldur’s Gate 3, and that they have no plans to continue adding to the game. The patch included other important features, like Cross-console multiplayer, additional sub-classes, and numerous bug fixes. It is possible they will put out smaller hotfixes for the new content, and this could include tweaks for some of the issues players have pointed out since the patch went live.

Despite the bumps and the end of content for the game, Baldur’s Gate 3‘s send-off being punctuated by Photo Mode feels like a fitting conclusion for the enormously popular title. The game is truly in the hands of the players now, and with emojis, filters, and stickers, anything is truly possible when battling Mind Flayers, finding love, and saving the world.