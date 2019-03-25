Sci-fi Thriller ‘Observation’ Gets PS4 and PC Release Date

Today during Sony Interactive Entertainment’s first-ever State of Play, developer No Code — the team behind interactive thriller Stories Untold — and indie publisher Devolver Digital announced that the former’s sci-fi adventure, Observation, is releasing on May 21 via the PS4 and PC. At the moment of publishing, a price-point has not been divulged, but a new story trailer has, which you can check out above.

Platforms beyond PS4 and PC haven’t been revealed, and at this point, if the game were to branch out elsewhere, you’d expect it to do so sometime post-launch.

For those that don’t know: In Observation, you play as SAM, the onboard AI of an Earth-orbiting facility that assists crew member Dr. Emma Fisher after a mysterious event damages the station and seemingly causes the rest of the crew on-board to completely vanish. It’s unclear to Fisher and the player what happened, but SAM has mysteriously received a message that says “BRING HER.”

As SAM, players can look through any of the station’s cameras and operating systems, as well as take control of tools and equipment on-board to help Fisher solve puzzles and explore the station.

“Observation is a sci-fi thriller uncovering what happened to Dr. Emma Fisher, and the crew of her mission, through the lens of the station’s artificial intelligence S.A.M,” reads an official description. “Players assume the role of S.A.M. by operating the station’s control systems, cameras, and tools to assist Emma in discovering what is happening to the station, the vanished crew, and S.A.M. himself.”

