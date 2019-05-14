Oddworld: Soulstorm Release Window and Gameplay Trailer Revealed

Today, independent developer Oddworld Inhabitants revealed the first-ever gameplay trailer for Oddworld: Soulstorm, the latest installment in the long-running and cult-hit series Oddworld. Further, the developer also revealed that the game will release in early 2020 via PC and “consoles.” Now, what consoles it will release for specifically, isn’t divulged, but it will presumably be PS4, Xbox One, and possibly the Nintendo Switch. And given the game’s release date, it may get next-gen console ports later in the year.

“Witness Abe’s horrifying conflict with a terrifying new machination,” reads an official pitch of the game. “A fresh narrative – a complete story retake inspired by our original tale. A big visual and cinematic leap aiming to break new ground for Oddworld. Intelligent new mechanics, twisted new devices enabling highly explosive deviousness. A dark parable that tells an epic tale of a volatile society pushed to its limits.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The game is described as a 2.5 action-adventure title that players can use stealth to beat or no stealth. Interestingly, maps have multiple layers to them, and are populated with NPCs that have their own unique routines.

As for the game’s plot, it is said to revolve around the “Soulstorm Brew,” an energy drink with an evil purpose. Playing into this, the game’s weapons are consumer products that have been remade into firearms.

According to studio founder Lorne Lanning, the game will take about 12-15 hours, but if you’re a completionist, the hour count could be around 100 hours. A final price-point hasn’t been ironed out yet, but when the game does release next year, it’s aiming to cost $40.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Do you plan on picking this one up when it releases next year?

Thanks, IGN.

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s premiere episode, we talk about how playing too much Pokemon changes our brains as kids, the new Pokemon Unbroken Bonds Trading Card Game set, Detective Pikachu coming to Pokemon GO!, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!