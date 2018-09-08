Odette Annabele Re-Imagined As Yennefer For The Witcher Netflix Series

With the reveal that Henry Cavill will be playing Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher Netflix series, fans have been going crazy wondering and speculating which actors and actresses will fulfill the rest of the lead cast.

Yesterday, a new casting ad surfaced that shed some light on who Netflix is planning to cast as one of the series’ secondary leads, Ciri, as well as revealed some interesting and major changes coming to the character. However, for the game’s other prominent secondary lead, Yennefer, there have been no leaks. In other words, we have no clue who will be cast as the charming sorceress.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That said, artist BossLogic, who has earned a reputation for taking actors and actresses and re-imagining them as different characters, has taken the opportunity to reveal who he would like to see play Yenn, and it’s none other than Banshee star Odette Annabele.

Lots of people requesting Yennefer, I really like @OdetteAnnable ever since watching banshee I wanted to see her in another solid role – can’t wait till we get the full cast of #TheWitcher @netflix pic.twitter.com/u2xBJQGUhL — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) September 8, 2018

As you can see, Netflix should probably hire BossLogic as casting director, because Odette looks quite fitting as the black-haired sorceress. Not only that, but her previous roles suggest that she can also capture Yenn’s distinctive personality, which is perhaps even more important than looking like her.

Odette Annabele has long been tipped by many Witcher fans as a great option to play Yennefer of Vengerberg in the series, as well as Rachel Weisz and Eva Green, particularly the latter.

Whoever it may be, with shooting set to start next month we should know soon who Netflix and co. have cast to fill the role. Not only will we soon know the actress behind Yenn, but other prominent characters as well: such as Ciri, Triss Merigold, Dandelion, Keira Metz, and of course, Roach.

The Witcher Netflix Series’ debut, eight episode season is poised to release sometime next year. For more news, information, and media on the series, be sure to check out all of our previous coverage of it by clicking here.

And as always, hit the comments section and let us know your thoughts. Could Odette Annabele pull off Yennefer? Who would you cast?