Official Nintendo Pokemon and Super Mario Ugly Christmas Sweaters Are Available Now

Nintendo has partnered with Geek Store to release three exclusive “ugly” Christmas sweaters for 2019. These sweaters include a Princess Peach-themed design, a Super Mario design featuring Mario, Luigi, and Bowser, and a Pokemon design featuring Pikachu, Charmander, Bulbasaur, and Squirtle.

All three of these sweaters are available to order here for $39.99 each (they’re in stock and shipping now with a few exceptions – some sizes will ship in mid-November). Note that the sweaters are 100% knitted – they’re not lowly printed sweatshirts. You should also keep in mind that Geek Store is based in the UK, but they ship worldwide. Standard shipping outside of the UK (10-20 days) runs around $10, though there are faster options (shipping is free on orders of $100 or more). The Nintendo sweaters are part of a range of ugly sweater releases at Geek Store that include themes like Marvel, DC, and Harry Potter.

On a related note, PlayStation celebrated its 25th anniversary in North America and Europe in September, and a wave of merch was released to mark the occasion. It includes everything from t-shirts and notepads to socks and steel mugs. However, the crown jewel of the collection is definitely the PlayStation hoodie.

You can shop the entire PlayStation 25th anniversary collection right here with prices that range from $9.99 to $39.99. The hoodie is available here in sizes XS to XL. All of the items are currently in pre-order with shipping slated for sometime in late November. The PlayStation collection also includes additional items – like a range of ugly PlayStation Christmas sweaters.

