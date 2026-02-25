Ubisoft’s Best Open World Game Deserves a Sequel Five Years Later

Ubisoft has long been one of the biggest producers of open-world games. It is known for some of the largest and content-packed worlds in gaming, yet fans have grown tired of the classic Ubisoft formula. This formula has been prevalent in most Assassin’s Creed games, creating a growing sense of repetitive worlds and gameplay loops. Yet, amongst Ubisoft’s collection of titles, there is an open-world game that exceeded my expectations and quickly cemented itself as one of my favorite games. It balanced exploration, puzzles, movement, and humor in a way that felt refreshing among the studio’s more grounded franchises.

Five years later, I still find myself thinking about Immortals Fenyx Rising. It was initially criticized for being a clone of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, but that comparison overshadowed what it was. The world was genuinely fun to traverse, bursting with puzzles, combat encounters, and creative landmarks based on Greek mythology. Ubisoft built a vibrant playground, and the studio barely scratched the surface of what it could become. A sequel could expand on everything that worked and take it to new heights, but Ubisoft has given up on the series after just one release.

The World of Immortals: Fenyx Rising Was Too Good to Leave Behind

image courtesy of ubisoft

One of the most memorable aspects of Immortals: Fenyx Rising was its sense of movement. Gliding, climbing, sprinting, and solving environmental puzzles all blended into a rhythm that made exploration feel effortless and rewarding. It felt like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild with even more freedom in how you traveled the land. Then there was the world itself, with every region featuring its own mythology-inspired identity, and the world felt handcrafted rather than procedurally structured. Ubisoft is known for its large maps, but this one had personality, humor, and thematic cohesion that stood out compared to its other games.

The game’s puzzle design was another highlight. Vaults scattered across the world offered challenges that encouraged experimentation with abilities. As someone who gravitates toward puzzle-solving in open-world games, I found myself happily diving into every vault I could find. They reminded me of Breath of the Wild’s shrines, one of my favorite aspects of the game. The different abilities available to Fenyx and the humor of the game made these unique, but ultimately gave me more of what I loved.

Aside from the puzzles, the world was beautiful. I love Greek mythology and how it inspired Immortals: Fenyx Rising, making exploration a thrill. Even with the DLC expanding into other mythologies, Ubisoft nailed the look and feel. With a foundation this strong, it is surprising that Ubisoft has not revisited the setting. The Greek pantheon provides endless narrative possibilities, and the existing world already hinted at regions that could appear in future installments. Expanding the map with new mythological spaces would feel natural rather than forced. For an open world game that was already a joy to explore, adding more variety and depth would be a massive win.

A Sequel Could Push Its Mythology Even Further

image courtesy of ubisoft

Greek mythology is one of the richest storytelling traditions in the world, and Immortals: Fenyx Rising embraced that legacy with humor and creativity. But the game only explored a fraction of what was possible. The Underworld, for example, is practically begging to be its own region. Imagine a vast subterranean landscape filled with spectral enemies, puzzle chambers shaped by lost souls, and traversal mechanics tied to the afterlife. Ubisoft could feature new areas like Asphodel, Elysium, and Tartarus, each with its own identity. This would perfectly reflect The Depths in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and stay true to the game’s main inspiration.

Similarly, Mount Olympus could be the ultimate vertical playground, just like Tears of the Kingdom’s Sky Islands. Ubisoft already proved how satisfying climbing and gliding can be, so a towering, sky-high region filled with gods, temples, and mythic creatures feels like the perfect expansion. With studios like Nintendo showing how vertical exploration can reimagine an open world, Ubisoft has a roadmap for turning Olympus into a multi-layered region with unique traversal and puzzle mechanics.

A sequel would also allow for new playable powers inspired by other gods or mythic artifacts. The original game offered a solid arsenal, but Greek mythology contains countless magical items and abilities that could shake up combat and exploration. Expanding the game’s mythological scope would not only enrich its world but also strengthen its identity among modern open-world titles. Ubisoft could even introduce other mythological heroes to broaden the game’s story.

Immortals: Fenyx Rising 2 Is the Sequel Ubisoft Needs

image courtesy of ubisoft

The current landscape of open-world games leans heavily on realism, big studios, and familiar formulas. Immortals: Fenyx Rising broke from that pattern with its stylized art direction, comedic tone, and mythological setting. In an era where many titles aim for cinematic realism, its bright palette and mythic charm felt refreshing. A sequel would fill a gap in today’s market, especially with the middling reception to Assassin’s Creed Shadows, offering a whimsical but mechanically rich adventure that stands apart.

From a gameplay perspective, Ubisoft has all the tools to build something even better. The team could refine the combat, add deeper skill trees, and introduce more enemy variety. The original game had strong ideas but left plenty of room for growth. Expanding the world with more diverse biomes and mythic regions would give players a richer sense of exploration and purpose. A sequel could be just the thing to get Ubisoft out of its rut and show players that it is still capable of creating unique games, especially following the news of the studio’s many cancellations.

Beyond mechanics, keeping this series alive would show that Ubisoft is committed to supporting creative risks. Not every successful game needs to be part of a massive franchise with annual releases. Sometimes, players just want more from a world that captured their imagination. Immortals: Fenyx Rising did that for me, and five years later, the desire for a sequel is still strong. The mythology, design, and potential are all there waiting to be tapped; Ubisoft just needs to take another risk with Fenyx.

