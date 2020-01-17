Official Pokemon ASMR Videos Are Now Available

If you’ve ever wanted to fall asleep to some relaxing ASMR videos while gazing at some restful Pokemon, you now have the chance. Two Pokemon ASMR videos were released through official Pokemon YouTube channels this week to provide two different types of ASMR experiences featuring some well-known Pokemon. You can either unwind with Charmander by a campfire or hang out with a Chespin as it munches on some colorful snacks.

One of the videos was released via the official Japanese Pokemon channel on YouTube while the other was released by Pokemon Kids TV as spotted by Polygon, though you certainly don’t have to be a kid to enjoy one or the other. The two videos are titled “Charmander’s Fireside Slumber” and “Chespin’s Happy Snack Time” which make them sound like a great time even if you’ve never been introduced to ASMR before.

For those who have never been acquainted with ASMR sensations, it stands for “autonomous sensory meridian response” and consists of specific sounds meant to elicit pleasant feelings from people who listen to them. A crackling fire and the crunching of cookies certainly fits the bill here, and seeing the Pokemon in the background doesn’t hurt at all.

If you like these Pokemon ASMR videos, you might want to keep an eye on the YouTube channels and on Nintendo’s own channels as well, because this isn’t the first time that this has happened. Back around the holidays, Nintendo released an ASMR video showcasing its innovative Nintendo Labo: Variety Kit product. It showed someone putting together the fishing rod constructible that comes with the bundle with a lot of gentle scrapes and satisfying snaps throughout.

The scratching of cardboard isn’t for everyone though, and if that sounds like something you wouldn’t be into, you can also have a listen to a Yule Log video Nintendo put out. It classified the video as part of its “Sights & Sound” series with this one showing someone playing the handheld-only Nintendo Switch Lite in front of a campfire, but it’s most definitely an ASMR video.

ASMR content is still very much popular even though it’s been around for a while now, so expect more of these types of videos from Nintendo and The Pokemon Company in the future.