OG Xbox Exclusive Game Updated 21 Years Later With New Feature

An original, OG Xbox game — a console exclusive only ever released on PC and no other console — has been updated 21 years later. Obviously, this update has not been made to the original Xbox version. Rather, it has been made to the Steam version. Meanwhile, what this new update adds is a brand new feature to the nostalgic 2005 game.

More specifically, Croteam and Devolver Digital have issued a new update to Serious Sam 2. Late last year, the pair added Steam Deck Verification. Now, they are back and have added Steam Achievements to the game. There remain no Xbox achievements, and given that it is not one of the original Xbox games that is forward compatible with Xbox One and Xbox Series X, we do not expect this to change because there is no way for modern Xbox fans to access the game beyond PC.

30 Steam Achievements

In total, there are now 30 Steam Achievements for Serious Sam 2 players to earn. In addition to this, the update also adds an Auto Aim Profile Option to the Controller Options menus, updated fonts, and added missing Croatian character.

For those unfamiliar with Serious Sam 2, it was released by Croteam in 2005 as the third mainline game in the series, following 2001’s Serious Sam: The First Encounter and 2002’s Serious Sam: The Second Encounter. And it was actually one of the first releases from 2K Games, which published the original game. At the time of its release, it came to Xbox and PC, and these are the only platforms it ever came to. It was also planned for the Xbox 360 at one point, but this version never happened.

Upon release, the Xbox version earned a 72 on Metacritic, while the PC version earned a 74. These aren’t the greatest scores, but Serious Sam isn’t exactly known for its critical acclaim. It has always been more of a cult-classic series.

If this Xbox nostalgia doesn’t tickle you in the nostalgia, the good news is there more, new Xbox nostalgia. To this end, one of the best Xbox 360 games of all time was just re-released on a new platform today out of nowhere.

