Omega Strikers Adding Two New Characters Tomorrow

Omega Strikers is adding not one, but two new characters, and doing so tomorrow. Odyssey Interactive has been teasing new characters via the game's official Twitter account, and now it's confirmed that two characters will be playable as of tomorrow by the names of Vyce and Octavia, who are described as "twins." Unfortunately, while a teaser trailer has accompanied this news, this teaser trailer isn't complete with full reveals, which also means we are still lacking some vital information about the characters and insight into how they could fit into the current meta.

What is noted alongside the teaser trailer -- which can be checked out below -- is that the two new characters will added alongside a patch. What will be in this patch besides the two characters, remains to be seen. It's possible there will be nothing, at least of note, other than the duo.

Below, you can check out the aforementioned teaser for yourself:

These twins will make their Omega Strikers debut...

TOMORROW pic.twitter.com/FmJWpGuwMP — Omega Strikers | Available Now!! (@PlayOmega) May 15, 2023

Omega Strikers is available -- for free, as a free-to-play game -- via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. It's also set to come to PS4, but there's still no word of when this version will release, but the expectation is it will be soon.

"Smash opponents off the arena and score goals in this lightning-fast 3v3 footbrawler. Sling slimes, toss tofu, and rocket boost to victory as one of 15+ stylish Strikers," reads an official blurb about the game. "Squad up with friends and outplay your rivals to become an Omega Striker. Omega Strikers has an ever-growing roster of unique and powerful Strikers, each of which can be unlocked through normal play. 3v3 ranked, normals, Quick Play, and custom lobbies are available from day one, with more maps and modes planned. For those looking to dive deeper into the game, cosmetic purchases and battle passes are available via in-app purchase."

