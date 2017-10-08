One Cuphead Player Takes Out Every Boss With Nothing But A DDR Pad

Cuphead has only recently released but the 1930s cartoon-inspired title has already received a lot of positive feedback, as well as a few hilarious memes comparing the surprising difficulty level to that of another brutal franchise: Dark Souls. That doesn’t stop players from rising up to the challenge, and one did just that – with a DDR pad.

The impressive, albeit unique, feat comes from Twitch user PeekingBoo and he did this run with the Dance Dance Revolution pad in one hour and 24 minutes. This isn’t the first time he’s done something like that – speed runs are his thing – but the DDR pad is something new and we’re not going to lie; we’re impressed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not only is the play style choice incredibly impressive, but his overall run was as well. PeekingBoo managed to make this run without taking much damage and while staying alive. He event went up against King Dice and managed to keep his life. It’s insane and we’re kind of interested to see what he has up his sleeve for the future.

For those unfamiliar with the recently released game:

“Cuphead is a classic run and gun action game heavily focused on boss battles. Inspired by cartoons of the 1930s, the visuals and audio are painstakingly created with the same techniques of the era, i.e. traditional hand drawn cel animation, watercolor backgrounds, and original jazz recordings.

Play as Cuphead or Mugman (in single player or local co-op) as you traverse strange worlds, acquire new weapons, learn powerful super moves, and discover hidden secrets while you try to pay your debt back to the devil!”

Cuphead is available now for Xbox One and PC players. To read more about the title, and our own thoughts on Cuphead, check out our full review here.