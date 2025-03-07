One of 2020’s Best Games Just Got a Surprise Upgrade on PS5

Spelunky 2 was one of 2020’s most highly-rated releases, boasting an 87 Metacritic score to this day. The iconic 2D platformer originally released for PS4, meaning it has always had backwards compatibility for the PS5. However, developers Mossmouth and Blitworks apparently didn’t think that was quite good enough. On March 6th, they surprise dropped a brand-new PS5 update for Spelunky 2. This new version is native to the newest Sony console, meaning it will run more smoothly – including an impressive frame-rate boost. The new, PS5-native version of Spelunky 2 will run at 120 FPS, provided your setup can support it.

When it released in 2020, Spelunky 2 quickly surpassed its predecessor in the hearts of many fans. Given how often sequels don’t live up to the hype, that’s a pretty big deal. The 2D platformer throws gamers into ever-changing randomly generated levels, where they must puzzle their way out using bombs and weapons. The roguelike quality of the game is one its major selling points, as gamers can unlock new items, shortcuts, and more as they dig their way through the game’s various levels. And like any good 2020 release, Spelunky 2 offers online co-op for up to three other players. Now, gamers can get back in on the action with a smoother, PS5-specific version of the game.

Best of all, this upgrade is 100% free for those who already own Spelunky 2. Anyone who bought the PS4 version can hop online and update their game to the new, PS5-native release without spending a dime. That said, some gamers have reported that the new version won’t recognize your PS4 save, so you may need to start over. For those who haven’t yet checked out Spelunky 2, the game will run you about $20. It’s not currently included in PS+, though gamers will need to be part of the subscription service in order to play online with friends.

Does Spelunky 2 PS5 Upgrade Mean a New Game is Coming?

Fans of the first two Spelunky games have long wanted to see a third entry in the franchise. Seeing the developer revisit Spelunky 2 long enough to update it for PS5 may renew hope for many fans of the indie cult classic. In previous years, Mossmouth President Derek Yu has shared updates that make a third entry in the series sound unlikely. In a 2022 interview, Yu said “never say never” about a third installment in the series. He reiterated that he wasn’t currently working on Spelunky 3 once again in a 2024 interview with GamesRadar.

Dungeon diving in Spelunky 2

Given that there was a 12-year gap between Spelunky‘s 2008 release and the 2020 appearance of Spelunky 2, four years is no time at all. While this PS5 update to Spelunky 2 doesn’t promise anything, it does show that the developer hasn’t completely abandoned the franchise. And after releasing 2024’s UFO 50 collection of games in various genres, the studio might well be looking for its next project. Whether that will be a return to Spelunky, we’ll have to wait and see.

In addition to the newly refreshed PS5 release, Spelunky 2 is available on Nintendo Switch, Steam, and Xbox One and Series X|S.