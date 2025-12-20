Two Major 2025 Games Reportedly Coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026

Not one, but two major 2025 games are reportedly coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026. 2025 has been an eventful year for Nintendo fans. Obviously, a new console has been released, alongside a lineup of software that includes the likes of Donkey Kong Bananza, Mario Kart World, Metroid Prime 4, Hades 2, Kirby Air Riders, and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment. The 2026 lineup is looking less impressive. That said, this will likely change in the coming months as Nintendo shares more details on its 2026 plans, but right now it’s looking like the console is going to be relying on third-party support in the opening months of the year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To this end, a new report claims two substantial third-party ports are in the works. One of these games is Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 from developer Warhorse Studios. The Game of the Year-nominated RPG is one of the best RPGs of the generation, as evidenced by its 88 on Metacritic. Its successor finally came to Nintendo Switch, six years after its initial release in 2018. According to the latest report, though, it won’t take the sequel nearly as long to get its own port. The other game is Mafia: The Old Country from developer Hangar 13 and publisher 2K, which was not as well received, only earning a 74 on Metacritic. However, it is also $20 cheaper — aka a more budget title — which may be relevant for some Nintendo Switch 2 users come next year.

According to the report, this Switch 2 port is going to arrive in the first half of 2026. The new information comes the way of well-known Nintendo leaker Nash Weedle, who does not have a bulletproof track record, but has provided some undeniable leaks over the last year or so.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Play video

About: “Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is a thrilling action RPG, set amid the chaos of a civil war in 15th-century Bohemia. You are Henry of Skalitz—an ordinary man doing extraordinary things—caught in a gripping tale of revenge, betrayal and discovery as he embarks on an epic journey, “from a humble blacksmith’s forge to the court of Kings,” as he searches for purpose in this beautiful but brutal medieval world. From bustling city streets to lush forests, discover this open-world Medieval Europe through an unforgettable adventure filled with action, thrill, and wonder.”

Mafia: The Old Country

Play video

About: “Uncover the origins of organized crime in Mafia: The Old Country, a gritty mob story set in the brutal underworld of 1900s Sicily. Fight to survive as Enzo Favara and prove your worth to the Family in this immersive third-person action-adventure set during a dangerous, unforgiving era.”

All of that said, and as always, remember to take everything here with a grain of salt, as nothing here is official information. Further, even if the information is accurate, it is subject to change. Meanwhile, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.