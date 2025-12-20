Nintendo Switch Game Normally $60 on eShop Now Only $6

Right now, and until January 8, a Nintendo Switch game that normally costs $60 has been discounted by 90%, which means it is on sale for just $6. The Nintendo Switch game in question has never been cheaper than this on the eShop. Meanwhile, it is on other platforms, but not for this cheap. It’s been discounted elsewhere, but the discount is not as deep. Unfortunately, for Nintendo Switch 2 owners, there is no Switch 2 version, but the game is playable on the new 2025 console via backward compatibility.

More specifically, between now and January 8, those on both the first Switch and its successor, the Nintendo Switch 2, can save big on Frontier Development’s Jurassic World Evolution. The strategy simulation game has been out since 2018, though it has only been on Nintendo Switch since 2020.

Jurassic World Evolution is based on the 2015 movie Jurassic World, and in it, you build and run your own Jurassic World. Upon release, it earned a 75 on Metacritic, a solid score, but lower than its various user reviews across the Internet suggest. For example, on Steam, it has an 86% approval rating. The latest numbers claim the management sim has sold over three million copies to date. Unsurprisingly, it spawned a sequel, which hit in 2021, and then a third game that just released earlier this year.

This deal is not just for the game, but the Complete Edition, which comes with three story expansions: Jurassic World Evolution: Return to Jurassic Park, Jurassic World Evolution: Claire’s Sanctuary, and Jurassic World Evolution: Secrets of Dr. Wu. It also comes with four Dinosaur Packs and the Raptor Squad Skin Collection.

This isn’t the only Jurassic World game with a big discount on the Nintendo eShop, in case this deal does not tickle your fancy. LEGO Jurassic World is also currently 90% off, which means rather than $40 on the Nintendo eShop, it is available for just $4. Combined, you can cop both games for $10, saving $90 in the process. Like its counterpart, LEGO Jurassic World has never been cheaper on the eShop than this. This deal expires three days earlier, though, on January 5. Also like Jurassic World Evolution, LEGO Jurassic World has no Nintendo Switch 2 version, but it is playable on the console via backward compatibility.

