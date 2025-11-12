One of Nintendo’s Biggest Releases of 2025 Finally Gets Improved for Switch 2

One of the biggest games that Nintendo has released in 2025 has finally been improved for Switch 2. When the Nintendo Switch 2 launched back in June, fans were quick to discover that not every game from the original Switch worked well on the new hardware. While they might have been backward compatible and could technically be played on Switch 2, some Switch 1 games had certain problems that weren’t seen on their original hardware. Fortunately, Nintendo has since been trying to improve these games on Switch 2 and has now done so with one of its more notable titles from the first half of the year.

As of this week, Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition received a new update to resolve its problems when played on Nintendo Switch 2. Released back in March on Nintendo Switch, Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition was a new remastered version of the popular Wii U game. Despite its launch being celebrated on Switch, those who played it on Switch 2 months later found that the game had some bugs, particularly when it came to character voices becoming desynced. Now, Nintendo seems to have fixed this annoyance, as it says these “previously identified issues have been resolved with an update.”

While Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition was one of the most notable games to struggle on Switch 2, it was far from the only one. Super Mario 3D All-Stars, the collection of platforming games that contains Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy, also had its fair share of bugs when played on Nintendo Switch 2. In recent weeks, Nintendo also released a new patch for Super Mario 3D All-Stars that seemed to finally fix most of its biggest problems, much to the excitement of fans.

Moving forward, we’ll surely continue to see new updates like this for Switch 1 games quietly pushed out by Nintendo. On a long enough timeline, hopefully, all Switch titles that can be played on Switch 2 will work just as well on the new console as the previous one. Still, this process might take a bit, so be prepared to be patient if you’re waiting for a specific game to get a new update of its own.

[H/T Nintendo Life]