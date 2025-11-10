Nintendo DS Games Coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X Next Week

A couple of Nintendo DS and Wii games are coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X, which will mark the first time ever the pair of nostalgic titles are available on PlayStation and Xbox platforms. More specifically, those interested in some mid-2000s EA games are going to want to mark November 18 in their calendars and set aside $40 to purchase the pair of games, which are bundled together and not available for individual purchase.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Those who grew up playing either the Nintendo DS or Nintendo Wii in 2007 and 2008 may have played MySims and MySims Kingdom, a spin-off of The Sims from EA. In 2024, the pair of these games returned as MySims: Cozy Bundle, which was released on Nintendo Switch and then PC earlier this year. Now, the bundle is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X. And these aren’t just ports of the two classic and nostalgic games, but remasters with a slew of improvements made in the name of modernization.

Play video

About the Games

MySims was released by EA Redwood Shores and TOSE, the former of which doesn’t exist anymore, and the latter of which is more of a support and contract studio based out of Japan. Upon release, it garnered a 68 on Metacritic, which isn’t the best score, but it sold appreciably, hence when it got a sequel a year later, and is being re-released almost two decades later. In fact, it is one of the best-selling Nintendo DS games of all time. Meanwhile, the aforementioned sequel was actually received more warmly, as evidenced by its 76 on Metacritic. This was followed by MySims Party in 2009, MySims Racing also in 2009, MySims Agents also in 2009, and MySims Sky Heroes in 2010.

The series has been dormant since, however, EA did confirm MySims: Cozy Bundle sold above expectations, so the series may be set up to return in the future. In fact, this re-release was almost certainly testing the waters for interest, and considering EA’s comments, you’d assume there is something in the pipeline involving the IP.

As for the games themselves, for those unfamiliar with them, they are essentially the cozy version of The Sims. That said, you aren’t focused on a single family or home, but an entire town.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.