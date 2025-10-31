Super Mario Game Gets New Update Years After Nintendo Delisted It

A popular Super Mario game has received a very unexpected new update from Nintendo years after it was delisted. While it doesn’t happen very often, Nintendo does have a history of delisting some of its own games from time to time. This has been seen most prominently in recent years with the outright closure of the eShop on 3DS and Wii U platforms. Now, perhaps the company’s most infamous delisted game has gotten new support this week that those on Switch 2 platforms will appreciate.

The Nintendo game in question that has now received an update is that of Super Mario 3D All-Stars. Released in 2020, Super Mario 3D All-Stars was a remastered compilation of the games Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy for Nintendo Switch. Rather than sell this collection in perpetuity, though, Nintendo opted to delist the game from the eShop and also remove physical copies from storefronts in March 2021. The reason for this move, while a bit odd, is due to the fact that Super Mario 3D All-Stars was only meant to exist to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Super Mario. Once this anniversary came and went, the game was taken off store shelves.

When it comes to what this new Super Mario 3D All-Stars update does, it’s solely tied to the Nintendo Switch 2. Nintendo’s official patch notes state that the update looks to resolve “several issues” that were found by those who were playing 3D All-Stars on the company’s latest console. It wasn’t specified what these problems were, but in theory, the game should now work better than before, especially since this is the third update for Switch 2 that has gone out this year.

Moving forward, updates of this nature for Super Mario 3D All-Stars will likely become a thing of the past. Still, it’s been great to see that Nintendo has made it a priority to ensure that the game runs well on Switch 2 for those who previously purchased it. Even though 3D All-Stars might forever be unavailable to buy once again, continue to support it all of these years later is something that is quite comendable.

