One of PlayStation’s Biggest Franchises May Finally Come to PC

One of PlayStation‘s biggest games may be in the works for PC after years of waiting. We live in a time where video games aren’t really bound to one platform anymore. Xbox and PlayStation have not only been bringing games to PC for years, but also their rival platforms. This year saw Xbox bringing Forza and Gears of War to PS5 and PlayStation took Helldivers 2 to Xbox. If you told this to a gamer a decade or two ago, they’d think Hell would freeze over in 2025. It’s a remarkable change, but one that is somewhat needed as growth for these individual platforms has become stunted.

One of the biggest moves came at the start of this generation when MLB The Show was brought to Xbox. The franchise has existed as a PlayStation exclusive for decades now, but things changed in 2021 with the release of MLB The Show 21. Not only was the franchise coming to Xbox, but MLB The Show would be a day one Xbox Game Pass title. It was huge and unheard of, but it wasn’t something that PlayStation did on its own. The MLB was the deciding factor when it came to bringing the game to more platforms, as the organization wanted to bring the premier baseball series to more fans. Now, even more people may soon get a chance to play it themselves.

MLB The Show May Be Coming to PC

mlb the show 25

Eagle-eyed fans have noticed job listings at San Diego Studio that specifically mention PC-focused developers. The job listing that caught eyes was one for a Senior Graphics PC Programmer with the description noting they’d help San Diego Studio bring one of its AAA games to PC. Unfortunately, there aren’t many other notable details beyond this, but it is clear that San Diego Studio is bringing one of its games to PC.

The developer hasn’t made anything beyond MLB The Show since 2017, and its non-sports titles have typically been smaller, budget games like kart racers. It’s entirely possible that San Diego Studio is serving as a support team on another PC port for something else like Ghost of Yotei, but that seems less likely because the company isn’t credited on any other PC ports and isn’t built for that in any capacity, as proven by this job posting.

It could also be a brand new game, but again, the odds on that are slim given San Diego Studio is largely an MLB team. Of course, we caution you to not get too excited until there’s an official announcement. Perhaps MLB The Show 26 will come to PC next spring, but we’ll just have to wait and see. Sports games tend to be most popular on consoles, which may be the reason why the College Football games have yet to make the jump to PC.

